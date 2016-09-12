UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 12

Sept 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 96 points, or 1.4 percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 1.2 percent at 6,776.95 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly decline since May, after the European Central Bank made no changes in its asset-buying programme. * VODAFONE: Vodafone Group Plc could benefit from a merger with Liberty Global Plc, according to a report in Barron's, which added the British telecommunications company's shares could also be poised for a 33 percent rise. * ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce has appointed Simon Kirby, the head of British high-speed rail project HS2, as chief operating officer, the aerospace and engineering group said on Saturday. * TESCO: Britain's Serious Fraud Office has charged three former senior Tesco executives with fraud in its investigation into accounting practices at the country's biggest supermarket chain. * LIDL: The boss of Lidl's British business has left the discount supermarket and is being replaced by the firm's executive in charge of sales and operations in Austria. * BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO: The death toll from a fire at a food and cigarette packaging factory in Bangladesh rose to 29 on Sunday as fire crews began digging through debris, and the number of fatalities could rise with over half a dozen people still missing. Tampaco Foils makes packaging for food and cigarettes for a number of local players and global brands like British American Tobacco, Nestle and Nabisco Biscuit & Bread - a unit of food giant Mondelez International. * ESURE: The motor insurance group esure is this week set to unveil plans for a 500-million-pound demerger of its price comparison unit, Go Compare, Sky News reported on Sunday. bit.ly/2cgSJqA * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell has started production at the world's deepest underwater oil and gas field, 1.8 miles beneath the sea surface in the Gulf of Mexico, the Guardian reported on Sunday. bit.ly/2chptzN * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: The U.S. Marshals Service has blocked a Royal Dutch Shell-chartered vessel carrying up to 600,000 barrels of crude oil headed to the Monroe Energy refinery outside of Philadelphia from leaving the port in connection with a civil court order, the federal agency said. * UK PENSIONS: A common platform to enable British savers to group all their pension pots in one place and potentially recover 400 million pounds ($530 million) in lost savings should be ready by March 2017, Britain's finance ministry said on Sunday. * UK ENERGY: Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) is in talks about joining the NuGen consortium planning a 10-billion-pound plant at Moorside on the Cumbrian coast alongside existing owners Toshiba of Japan and Engie of France, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. on.ft.com/2chci26 * UK ENERGY: A nuclear power station being built in France using the same design earmarked for Hinkley Point in Somerset may have to restrict its output or could be abandoned because of the costs of correcting safety flaws, experts have warned, the Times reported on Monday. bit.ly/2cPHWsC * UK CORPORATION TAX: The new Chancellor has indicated that he will not slash corporation tax to 15 percent in a bid to boost the economy, dismissing predecessor George Osborne's plan as just a suggestion, the Telegraph reported on Sunday. bit.ly/2cPibZe * UK INSURANCE: The UK government has moved to boost London's position in the insurance world by pressing ahead with new rules designed to attract one of the fastest growing parts of the market, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. on.ft.com/2chd6Uy * BREXIT: Britain's government needs to speed up its decision-making on big infrastructure projects to help the country's economy withstand a slowdown caused by the Brexit vote, a leading employers group said on Monday. * UK IMMIGRATION: Britain's interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday she was looking at a work permits system to control migration from the European Union, responding to Brexit voters' demand for tighter border controls. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday after U.S. oil drillers added rigs to look for new production as producers adapt to cheaper crude, and speculators cut positions betting on further price rises. * COPPER: London copper was stuck near its weakest in two months on Monday as the dollar held gains and as investors turn increasingly bearish on the metal given prospects for rising supply. * U.S. RIG COUNT: U.S. drillers this week added oil rigs for a tenth week in the past 11, according to a closely followed report on Friday, the longest streak of not cutting rigs since 2011, as the rig count recovered to February levels. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Restore PLC Half Year HgCapital Trust PLC Half Year Abcam PLC Full Year Central Asia Metals PLC Half Year John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd Half Year Associated British Foods PLC Pre-Close TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)