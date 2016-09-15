UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 15

Sept 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 13
to 15 points, or 0.2 percent lower, on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.12 percent higher at 6,673.31 points on
Wednesday, breaking a three-day losing run, as firmer mining stocks enabled the
market to recover some ground.
* BP: BP does not plan to increase annual investments this decade but
still expects to bring nine new projects online in 2017 as it focuses on
improving efficiency, Chief Executive Bob Dudley said in an interview on
Wednesday.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE: GlaxoSmithKline's experimental vaccine to prevent
the intensely painful condition known as shingles remained 90 percent effective
in people over age 70 even four years after receiving the injection, according
to data published on Wednesday.
* SKY: Sky Italia, a unit of Sky Plc, is not interested in buying
Mediaset's pay-TV unit Premium, Sky Italia CEO Andrea Zappia said on
Wednesday.
* ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American owned De Beers, one of the world's
largest diamond producers, expects some growth in the consumer market next year
but its chief executive warned the overall sales environment is likely to remain
tough.
* ROCKROSE ENERGY: Maersk Oil, a unit of Danish conglomerate A.P.
Moller-Maersk, has agreed to sell stakes in three North Sea fields
to RockRose Energy, the latest new entrant into the ageing basin.
* MONETARY POLICY: The Bank of England is expected to say on Thursday that
it will still probably cut interest rates to a fraction above zero later this
year, despite signs it overestimated the initial shock to Britain's economy from
June's Brexit vote.
* OIL: Oil prices rebounded in early Asian trade on Thursday after falling
around 3 percent in the previous session, supported by an unexpected fall in
U.S. crude inventories.
* COPPER: London copper was treading water on Thursday, a day after posting
its biggest daily rise in three months as traders closed short positions
following encouraging Chinese economic data and ahead of a spate of holidays.
* VODAFONE: Seven telecom operators in India including top carriers Bharti
Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular, along with new
entrant Reliance Jio Infocomm, will participate in the country's biggest
spectrum auction scheduled to begin Oct. 1, the Economic Times reported on
Thursday. bit.ly/2d1d9b8
* EX-DIVS: Hargreaves Lansdown and Worldpay Group will
trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming
0.25 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
