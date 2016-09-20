UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 20

Sept 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 to 7 points lower, or down as much as 0.1 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed at 6,813.55 on Monday, up 103.27 points or 1.5 percent, thanks to a rise in commodity-related stocks. * UNILEVER: Unilever said on Monday it would buy Seventh Generation, a U.S.-based maker of "green" home and personal care goods, its latest deal aimed at boosting the faster-growing part of its business. * UK BANKS: Banks in Britain would suffer only a "modest" direct hit if they lost "passporting" rights to the European Union's single market, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday. * UK BANKS: Banks based in Britain will lose access to EU markets after Brexit unless the country remains in the broader European trading group that includes nations such as Norway, the head of Germany's Bundesbank warned on Monday. * BREXIT: Britain will get "the right deal in terms of trade" with the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May told a group of U.S. business and finance leaders on Monday, including business chiefs from Goldman Sachs, IBM and Amazon.com, in a bid to reassure investors after her country's shock vote to leave the European Union. * METALS: London copper and nickel dipped on Tuesday as the dollar edged higher, but encouraging economic signals from China offered some support to prices. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Tuesday after Venezuela said that global supplies needed to fall by 10 percent in order to bring production down to consumption levels, and technical indicators also pointed to cheaper crude futures. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Bango PLC Half Year Horizon Discovery Group PLC Half Year Xeros Technology Group PLC Half Year Crossrider PLC Half Year Pennon Group PLC Trading Statement French Connection Group PLC Half Year Faroe Petroleum PLC Half Year Judges Scientific PLC Half Year Augean PLC Half Year Blancco Technology Group PLC Full Year Kingfisher PLC Half Year IG Group Holdings PLC Q1 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)