UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 20

Sept 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 to 7 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed at 6,813.55 on Monday, up 103.27 points or 1.5 percent, thanks to a rise in commodity-related stocks.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE: GlaxoSmithKline said on Tuesday it had chosen Emma Walmsley, head of consumer healthcare, as its new chief executive, after considering internal and external candidates.

* KINGFISHER: Strong demand in Britain and Poland helped Kingfisher to beat forecasts for first-half profit on Tuesday, but Europe's largest home improvement retailer said it remained cautious on the outlook for France, its most profitable market.

* SPORTS DIRECT: British retailer Sports Direct said a review of its corporate governance and working practices would be carried out by a third party, bowing to investor concerns that the firm's own legal advisers were not appropriate for the job.

* GVC HOLDINGS: Gambling company GVC Holdings Plc said it was committed to resuming dividend payments next year, adding that its purchase of rival Bwin.party had resulted in higher potential organic growth.

* IG GROUP: IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, said financial markets had become "increasingly subdued" in the two months after Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union, presenting clients with limited trading opportunities.

* FRENCH CONNECTION: British fashion retailer French Connection Group Plc reported a 8.7 percent slide in first-half revenue as it shut more stores.

* UNILEVER: Unilever said on Monday it would buy Seventh Generation, a U.S.-based maker of "green" home and personal care goods, its latest deal aimed at boosting the faster-growing part of its business.

* UK BANKS: Banks in Britain would suffer only a "modest" direct hit if they lost "passporting" rights to the European Union's single market, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.

* UK BANKS: Banks based in Britain will lose access to EU markets after Brexit unless the country remains in the broader European trading group that includes nations such as Norway, the head of Germany's Bundesbank warned on Monday.

* BREXIT: Britain will get "the right deal in terms of trade" with the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May told a group of U.S. business and finance leaders on Monday, including business chiefs from Goldman Sachs, IBM and Amazon.com, in a bid to reassure investors after her country's shock vote to leave the European Union.

* METALS: London copper and nickel dipped on Tuesday as the dollar edged higher, but encouraging economic signals from China offered some support to prices.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Tuesday after Venezuela said that global supplies needed to fall by 10 percent in order to bring production down to consumption levels, and technical indicators also pointed to cheaper crude futures.

