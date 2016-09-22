版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 22

Sept 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 35
to 44 points higher, or up as much as 0.6 percent on Thursday, according to
financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1 percent at 6,834.77 points on
Wednesday, buoyed by its banks after the Bank of Japan's overhaul of its
monetary policy framework boosted financial stocks around the world.
 
    * PETROFAC: British oil and gas industry services company Petrofac Ltd
 has told Tunisia's government it has started to shut down its local
operations after months of protests disrupted gas output, a government official
and a Petrofac source said on Wednesday. 
    * RIO TINTO: Police said on Wednesday they had arrested five people and were
seeking a sixth following a nearly two-year investigation at Rio Tinto's
  aluminum smelter in Quebec into allegations of fraud.
 
    * BRITAIN AUTO: British car production rose 9.1 percent in August compared
with the same month last year, an industry body said on Thursday, cautioning
future growth would depend on Britain continuing to trade competitively after
its vote to leave the European Union. 
    * EX-DIVS: Old Mutual Plc will trade without entitlement to its
latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.5 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations 
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Kier Group Plc                          Q4 2016
 Haynes Publishing Group Plc             Full Year
 Elektron Technology Plc                 Half Year
 Mitchells & Butlers Plc                 Trading
                                         Statement
 Lamprell Plc                            Half Year
   
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

