UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 22

Sept 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 35 to 44 points higher, or up as much as 0.6 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1 percent at 6,834.77 points on Wednesday, buoyed by its banks after the Bank of Japan's overhaul of its monetary policy framework boosted financial stocks around the world. * PETROFAC: British oil and gas industry services company Petrofac Ltd has told Tunisia's government it has started to shut down its local operations after months of protests disrupted gas output, a government official and a Petrofac source said on Wednesday. * RIO TINTO: Police said on Wednesday they had arrested five people and were seeking a sixth following a nearly two-year investigation at Rio Tinto's aluminum smelter in Quebec into allegations of fraud. * BRITAIN AUTO: British car production rose 9.1 percent in August compared with the same month last year, an industry body said on Thursday, cautioning future growth would depend on Britain continuing to trade competitively after its vote to leave the European Union. * EX-DIVS: Old Mutual Plc will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.5 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Kier Group Plc Q4 2016 Haynes Publishing Group Plc Full Year Elektron Technology Plc Half Year Mitchells & Butlers Plc Trading Statement Lamprell Plc Half Year (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)