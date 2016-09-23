UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 23

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 8 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 1.1 percent on Thursday at 6,911.40, buoyed by a rally across global stock markets after the Federal Reserve's decision to keep U.S. interest rates on hold. * BT/TALKTALK: Britain's biggest telecom operator BT is in talks for full ownership of YouView, its set-top box technology joint venture, with Britain's public service broadcasters and broadband rival TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc, the Telegraph reported. The deal could be potentially worth about 60 million euros ($67 million), according to the report. bit.ly/2cPfGXt * BARCLAYS: The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Thursday it had ordered Barclays Bank PLC to pay $500,000 to settle charges of record-keeping deficiencies. * ICAP: ICAP-owned EBS Brokertec said on Thursday it was on the verge of launching its "Ultra" data service, a high-speed feed that will further strengthen the hand of the large banks and computer-driven trading firms that dominate the currency world's biggest venues. * BOE RATE CUT: Bank of England policymaker Kristin Forbes said she did not see a case for a further interest rate cut to help Britain's economy after June's vote to leave the European Union, putting her at odds with the majority of her fellow rate-setters. * BREXIT: Britain expects to start the divorce procedure to leave the European Union early next year and may not need two years to negotiate a deal, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Thursday. * METALS: London nickel slipped on Friday, but was still on track for a nearly 9 percent gain, its biggest weekly gain since July, as markets braced for more Philippine mine suspensions amid an environmental crackdown on the sector. * OIL: Oil prices eased on Friday, pulled down by a technical sell-off following two sessions of strong rises and on caution ahead of a gathering of OPEC ministers next week in Algeria to discuss possible production cooperation to rein in global oversupply. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: CVS Group PLC Full Year TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
