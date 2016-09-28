UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 28

Sept 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3
points, or 0.05 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent on Tuesday at 6,807.67,
weighed down by a drop in banking stocks such as Standard Chartered and
weaker energy company stock prices.
* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc will pay $1.1 billion to
resolve claims that it sold toxic mortgage-backed securities to credit unions
that later failed, the U.S. National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) said on
Tuesday.
* HINKLEY: French state-controlled utility EDF said in a statement
on Tuesday that its board of directors had confirmed its approval of the Hinkley
Point project to build two nuclear reactors in Britain. Sources also said EDF
and the British government were scheduled to sign the Hinkley Point contract
Thursday.
* UK ECONOMY: Long-term prospects are positive for the UK economy and it is
performing as the Bank of England had expected when it introduced stimulus
measures in August to cushion the economic shock from the June Brexit vote,
Governor Mark Carney said in an interview with Herald Scotland.
* UK CONSUMER MORALE: British consumer morale recovered slightly in
September, but fears over job security when Brexit talks begin next year could
yet dampen confidence, a survey published on Wednesday found.
* UK STEEL: Britain's largest steel plate mill reopens under owner Liberty
Steel on Wednesday, a deal brokered by a Scottish government keen to stem the
decline of its industrial heartland.
* OIL: Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, after sharp losses in the
previous session, as industry data showed a surprise draw in U.S. crude stocks,
although worries over a lack of agreement among producers to curb output kept a
lid on gains.
* METALS: London nickel futures held near seven-week highs on Wednesday
after the Philippines said 20 more mines may be suspended for environmental
violations, threatening supply from the world's top nickel ore exporter.
