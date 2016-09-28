UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 28

Sept 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3 points, or 0.05 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent on Tuesday at 6,807.67, weighed down by a drop in banking stocks such as Standard Chartered and weaker energy company stock prices. * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc will pay $1.1 billion to resolve claims that it sold toxic mortgage-backed securities to credit unions that later failed, the U.S. National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) said on Tuesday. * HINKLEY: French state-controlled utility EDF said in a statement on Tuesday that its board of directors had confirmed its approval of the Hinkley Point project to build two nuclear reactors in Britain. Sources also said EDF and the British government were scheduled to sign the Hinkley Point contract Thursday. * UK ECONOMY: Long-term prospects are positive for the UK economy and it is performing as the Bank of England had expected when it introduced stimulus measures in August to cushion the economic shock from the June Brexit vote, Governor Mark Carney said in an interview with Herald Scotland. * UK CONSUMER MORALE: British consumer morale recovered slightly in September, but fears over job security when Brexit talks begin next year could yet dampen confidence, a survey published on Wednesday found. * UK STEEL: Britain's largest steel plate mill reopens under owner Liberty Steel on Wednesday, a deal brokered by a Scottish government keen to stem the decline of its industrial heartland. * OIL: Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, after sharp losses in the previous session, as industry data showed a surprise draw in U.S. crude stocks, although worries over a lack of agreement among producers to curb output kept a lid on gains. * METALS: London nickel futures held near seven-week highs on Wednesday after the Philippines said 20 more mines may be suspended for environmental violations, threatening supply from the world's top nickel ore exporter. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Petropavlovsk PLC Half Year AA PLC Half Year Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC Half Year J Sainsbury PLC Q2 Moss Bros Group PLC Half Year Clinigen Group PLC Full Year Smiths Group PLC Full Year PZ Cussons PLC Trading Statement TR European Growth Trust PLC Full Year TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)