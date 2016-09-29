版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 29

Sept 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up
around 61 to 70 points, or as much as 1 percent, on Thursday, according to
financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday at 6,849.38,
bouncing back from a one-week low as engineering firm Smiths Group 
surged after posting higher-than-expected profits and miners tracked stronger
metals prices. 
    * BARCLAYS: Credit Suisse Group AG and Barclays Plc are in
mortgage-settlement talks with the U.S. Department of Justice, Bloomberg
reported, citing sources. 
    * HINKLEY POINT: The British government and France's EDF will
officially sign a contract to build Britain's first new nuclear power plant in a
generation on Thursday, after months of wrangling over the involvement of EDF's
Chinese partner, sources said. 
    * PLUS500: Retail currency trading firm Plus500 Ltd said its
founders would sell up to 15.5 million shares in the company. The Israel-based
company said the sale, via an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, represents
about 13 percent of its shares and that it would not receive any proceeds.
 
    * BHP: BHP Billiton  said a massive blackout in South
Australia has forced it to suspend production at its Olympic Dam copper, gold
and uranium mine to divert back-up power to maintain essential operations at the
remote site. 
    * UK STEEL: Industrial and commodity group Liberty House's bid for Tata
Steel UK's speciality steel and pipe businesses is worth nearly 100
million pounds ($130 million), an industry source told Reuters on Wednesday.
 
    * OPEC: OPEC agreed on Wednesday modest oil output cuts in the first such
deal since 2008, with the group's leader Saudi Arabia softening its stance on
arch-rival Iran amid mounting pressure from low oil prices. 
    * OIL: Oil futures retreated on Thursday as the market grew more sceptical
on how OPEC would implement a plan to curb oil output a day after the group
agreed to limit production. 
    * OIL: Goldman Sachs said the deal reached by OPEC crude producers on
Wednesday to curb output should add $7 to $10 to oil prices in the first half of
next year. 
    * METALS: London lead futures climbed to the highest since May last year on
Thursday amid worries over tighter supply in top market China and elsewhere,
while nickel held near seven-week highs on similar supply risks from top ore
exporter Philippines. 
    * BREXIT: Britain needs to begin explaining its Brexit strategy to avoid
prolonged uncertainty for businesses and negotiating partners, a London-based
think tank said on Thursday, warning that internal squabbling risked undermining
the government's position. 
    * EX-DIVS: Intertek Group and Morrison Supermarket will
trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming
0.28 off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations 
    
 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

