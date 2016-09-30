UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 30

Sept 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
0.9 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 1 percent on Thursday at 6,919.42,
boosted by heavyweight oil companies after a decision by OPEC to curb output for
the first time since 2008.
* GULF KEYSTONE: Gulf Keystone Petroleum, one of the foreign oil
firms present in Iraqi Kursdistan, has received a long-awaited $15 million
payment from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for oil sales in July, the
company said on Thursday.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell plans to invest $300 million a year in
Argentina through 2020 in exploration as well as refining, distribution and
marketing, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* RBS: Deutsche Bank AG, UBS Group AG and Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc are looking at selling their minority stakes in bond
and derivatives trading system Tradeweb Markets LLC, Bloomberg reported, citing
people familiar with the matter. bloom.bg/2dhojGR
* BRITISH STEEL: British Steel has returned to profit in its first 100 days
of trading after being spun off as a loss-making division in April by India's
Tata Steel after it decided to exit the troubled British steel sector.
* HINKLEY POINT: A $24-billion deal to build Britain's first new nuclear
power station in decades was signed behind closed doors in London on Thursday in
a private ceremony that underlined Prime Minister Theresa May's cautious
approach to the Franco-Chinese project.
* NUCLEAR PLANT: China General Nuclear Power Corp (CGN) expects its plans
for a new China-led nuclear power plant in Britain to win government approval
within five years, the firm's chairman said in comments reported by state media
late on Thursday.
* BREXIT: Nissan, which builds around a third of Britain's total
car output at its plant in Sunderland, northeast England, wants Britain to
pledge compensation for any tax barriers resulting from its decision to leave
the European Union, or the Japanese automaker could scrap a potential new
investment in the country's biggest car plant, its CEO said on
Thursday.
* BREXIT: Britain will have no choice but to stick with European Union
banking laws when it leaves the bloc to avoid blowing a "huge hole" in its
regulatory system, a financial industry lobbyist said on Thursday.
* EQUITY DEALS: Global equity fundraising rose in the third quarter, Thomson
Reuters data showed on Friday, but failed to make up for the sharp slowdown of
the first half of 2016, when volatile markets deterred listings.
* UK CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: British consumer morale rocketed back to
pre-Brexit levels in September, a survey found, confounding expectations that
the vote to leave the EU would wreak more lasting damage on Briton's willingness
to spend.
* OIL: Oil prices dropped on Friday as investors took profits following a
7-percent rise in the last two sessions, amid doubts that OPEC's first planned
output cut in eight years would make a substantial dent in the global crude
glut.
* METALS: Lead and tin steadied near multi-month highs on Friday and were
heading for their biggest quarterly gains in at least three years, bolstered by
tighter supply and falling inventories.
