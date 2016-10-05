UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 5

Oct 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
about 10 points, or 0.14 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.3 percent higher on Tuesday at 7,047
points.
* SABMILLER: Tokyo-based brewer Asahi Group Holdings plans to offer
more than 500 billion yen ($4.87 billion) for SABMiller Plc's beer
business in five Eastern European countries, the Nikkei business daily said.
* BREXIT: The British government will only negotiate one deal for when it
leaves the European Union, the country's Brexit minister, David Davis, said on
Tuesday, adding that there would be no separate deal for London.
Sterling slid to its lowest level in more than three decades on Tuesday on
fears of a "hard Brexit" from the European Union and its single market, although
the weaker pound sent UK stocks surging higher.
* DEUTSCHE BANK: Shares in Deutsche Bank rose on Tuesday after
major clients and even rivals voiced support for the lender, fearing contagion
after concern over its future last week sent the stock to a record low.
* OIL: Oil prices rose in early trading on Wednesday after a report that
U.S. fuel inventories may have fallen for a fifth straight week, but contracts
remained near the $50 marker where many traders currently see fair value for
crude.
* SVG CAPITAL: British private equity firm SVG Capital Plc said on
Tuesday it would sell half of its investment portfolio for 379 million pounds
and wind down operations by the end of 2017.
* JOHNSTON PRESS: Scotsman publisher Johnston Press Plc said on
Tuesday that its credit facility was halved by its lenders.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Tesco PLC Half Year Earnings Release
Topps Tiles PLC Full Year Trading Statement
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)