UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 28

    Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about
5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,253.00 points on
Monday, helped by earnings updates and weak sterling, although motor insurers
were hit by a regulatory change that could lead to higher payouts.
    * SHELL: A Nigerian court will rule on March 13 on a request by Royal Dutch
Shell and Italy's Eni to lift the temporary seizing of a
long-disputed oilfield, a judge said on Monday.
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell is unlikely to participate in new oil-sands
projects as it looks to control costs amid an austere crude oil environment,
Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing an interview with Chief Executive Ben Van
Beurden. (bloom.bg/2m2TOdy)
    * UNILEVER/KRAFT: U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co is not targeting
any other large deals for now after being snubbed by Unilever Plc 
because valuations in the sector are too high, major shareholder Warren Buffett
told CNBC news on Monday.
    * UK CONSUMER SENTIMENT: British consumer morale edged lower in February as
rising inflation following last year's Brexit vote made householders warier
about the outlook for their finances, surveys showed.
    * OIL: U.S. crude oil edged higher for a second day on Tuesday, underpinned
by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains
anchored by rising U.S. production.
    * BREXIT: The European Union will not pick an immediate fight with the City
of London over its right to clear euro-denominated securities, EU officials said
on Monday, as Britain prepares to trigger the process of quitting the bloc.

    * UK SPENDING: The UK government is failing to recognize "clear warning
signs" that public services are nearing a breaking point after six years of
spending cuts, The Financial Times reported, citing a new report from the
Institute for Government published on Tuesday. (on.ft.com/2mxXcuj)
    * UK BUDGET: Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond will have an extra
29 billion pounds to allocate in next week's budget, the Times reported, citing
a think tank. (bit.ly/2mor3sF)
