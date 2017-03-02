版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 2

    March 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
9.6 points, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * HSBC: Lawyers for the U.S. government and HSBC Holdings Plc on
Wednesday urged a federal appeals court to block release of a court-appointed
monitor's report on how HSBC is working to improve its money laundering
controls.
    * CAPITA: Capita PLC Chief Executive Andy Parker's departure could
be announced as soon as Thursday morning when Capita reports annual results, Sky
News reported on Wednesday, citing sources. bit.ly/2lsg647
    * JAGUAR LAND ROVER: Jaguar Land Rover             Chief Executive Ralf
Speth supported Nissan Motor Co's calls for additional funds for
car-parts makers while saying there must be "fair play", for all UK automakers,
Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. bloom.bg/2m9kaKI
    * BP: BP agreed on Wednesday to buy Clean Energy Fuels Corp's
 biomethane production assets for $155 million, expanding its huge gas
supply portfolio in the United States and showing its shift to less
carbon-intensive projects.
    * EX-DIVS: Barclays and RSA will trade without entitlement
to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.78 points off the FTSE
100, according to Reuters calculations.
    * OIL: Crude oil fell for a third consecutive session on Thursday as a
record build-up in U.S. stockpiles weighed on the market, with producers
boosting shale oil production.
    * BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May will seek to use her majority in
parliament's lower chamber to overturn a defeat her government suffered in the
upper chamber on legislation allowing her to trigger Brexit, a government source
said on Wednesday.
    * BREXIT: Britain believes a post-Brexit free trade deal with the European
Union would ease problems that its withdrawal from the EU will create on the
Irish border, London's Northern Ireland minister said on Wednesday.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.6 percent higher at 7,382.90 points, its
highest level ever on Wednesday, with commodities-related stocks tracking
stronger metals, while banks gained on expectations of further hikes in U.S.
interest rates.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
        
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
    
 Non-Standard Finance               Full Year 2016 Non-Standard Finance
 PLC                                PLC Earnings Release
 Hastings Group                     Full Year 2016 Hastings Group
 Holdings PLC                       Holdings PLC Earnings Release
 Spirent                            Preliminary FY 2016 Spirent
 Communications plc                 Communications plc Earnings Release
 Schroders PLC                      Full Year 2016 Schroders PLC
                                    Earnings Release
 Cobham PLC                         Full Year 2016 Cobham PLC Earnings
                                    Release
 Travis Perkins PLC                 Full Year 2016 Travis Perkins PLC
                                    Earnings Release
 RPS Group PLC                      Full Year 2016 RPS Group PLC
                                    Earnings Release
 Hunting PLC                        Full Year 2016 Hunting PLC Earnings
                                    Release
 Arrow Global Group                 Full Year 2016 Arrow Global Group
 PLC                                PLC Earnings Release
 Merlin Entertainments              Full Year 2016 Merlin
 PLC                                Entertainments PLC Earnings Release
 Vesuvius PLC                       Full Year 2016 Vesuvius PLC
                                    Earnings Release
 Spire Healthcare                   Full Year 2016 Spire Healthcare
 Group PLC                          Group PLC Earnings Release
 ConvaTec Group PLC                 Q4 2016 ConvaTec Group PLC Earnings
                                    Release
 Capita PLC                         Full Year 2016 Capita PLC Earnings
                                    Release
 Aldermore                          Full Year results
 GoCompare                          Full Year results
 Melrose                            Full Year results
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
