UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 3

(Adds futures, company news items)
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about
21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers,
with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: The London Stock Exchange Group said on
Friday it was continuing to work hard to win approval for its planned merger
with Deutsche Boerse, a 29 billion euro ($31 billion) deal now widely
seen as doomed.
* WPP: WPP, the world's largest advertising group, said it had seen
a relatively slow start to 2017 and would plan conservatively for the year ahead
after hitting its 2016 target for net sales growth.
* GLENCORE: Tens of millions of dollars in royalties and signing bonuses
that Glencore told an independent transparency board it had paid to
Congo's state mining company actually went to a business controlled by Israeli
billionaire Dan Gertler, advocacy group Global Witness said in a report on
Friday.
* SKY/TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX: James Murdoch, the chief executive of
Twenty-First Century Fox, lauded the quality of Britain's television
industry on Thursday as the company makes a fresh attempt to gain control of
European TV business Sky.
* 3i: Luxury lingerie retailer Agent Provocateur, backed by buyout fund 3i
, was sold to Four Holdings, on Thursday, after going into
administration, its administrator AlixPartners said. Four Holdings is quarter
owned by Mike Ashley's Sports Direct, Financial Times reported
separately. on.ft.com/2lzBR2f
* GSK: GlaxoSmithKline's top investors are increasing pressure on
the drugmaker's board to reduce a proposed multi-million-pound pay deal for new
Chief Executive Emma Walmsley, Sky News reported on Thursday, citing sources. bit.ly/2mfRUpI
* UK ECONOMY: Growth in Britain's private sector picked up speed in the
three months to February, according to a survey published on Friday by an
employers group, contrasting with some recent signs of a slowdown in other
gauges of the economy.
* UK BANKS: Banks based in Britain seeking to do business in the European
Union after Brexit should apply early for a licence to set up actual operations
and not "empty shells", European Central Bank supervisor Sabine Lautenschlaeger
said on Thursday.
* UK SMALL BUSINESSES: Britain's smaller companies are hoarding cash and
cutting investment, bankers say, a sign of business confidence starting to
wobble as the government sets off down the uncertain path of leaving the
European Union.
* UK INDUSTRIES: Britain's new industrial strategy, unveiled earlier this
year to prepare the economy for Brexit, is lacking in long-term thinking and
risks making the same mistakes as prior, failed plans, a group of lawmakers
said.
* The UK blue chip index ended flat after hitting a record high on Thursday,
with a slump in Capita, which missed its profit target and announced the
departure of its chief executive, weighing.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)