UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 6

March 6 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Monday. * STANDARD LIFE-ABERDEEN ASSET: Standard Life and Aberdeen set out the terms of their proposed 11 billion pound ($13.51 billion) merger on Monday, saying they expected the deal to save the combined companies up to 200 million pounds in costs. * STANDARD LIFE-ABERDEEN ASSET: The 11 billion pound ($13.5 billion) merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management will lead to some job losses but not the 1,000 figure that has been cited in media reports, the Aberdeen CEO said on Monday. * BT GROUP: Britain's BT has won the rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League and Europa League for another three years in a 1.18 billion pound ($1.45 billion) deal that locks out arch-rival Sky from the competition. * INFORMA: British business media group Informa Plc said its revenue rose 11 percent in 2016, helped by strong trading in its global exhibitions business. * SHAWBROOK: British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion). * DEUTSCHE BOERSE-LSE: Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union. * SAINSBURY: Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto and its partners are cutting output and jobs at the Boyne aluminum smelter in Australia, adding to cuts announced in January, it said on Friday, blaming a jump in power prices. * ITV: The European Court of Justice ruled TVCatchup.com cannot offer ITV's channels for free streaming online without the UK broadcaster's permission, the Telegraph reported on Sunday. bit.ly/2mcjHa3 * OIL: Oil prices slipped in Asian trade on Monday, wiping out some of the gains of the previous session amid ongoing concern over Russia's compliance with a global deal to cut oil output. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent lower at 7,374.25 points on Friday, weighed down by a raft of disappointing earnings updates as well as weakness in the mining sector.