UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 7

March 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11
points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* TESCO/BOOKER: The hefty savings that can be made by reducing food waste
are one of the factors behind Tesco's 3.7 billion pound ($4.5 billion)
takeover offer for wholesaler Booker, the British supermarket chain's
chief executive says.
* BRITAIN RETAIL: British consumers are cutting back on non-essential
spending as the impact of last year's Brexit vote pushes up the cost of their
day-to-day shopping, two surveys showed on Tuesday.
* BRITAIN BANKS: A draft report on the impact of Brexit on Britain's
financial industry warns banks and staff would "leach" away, undermining the
wider UK economy, if they do not have access to European Union markets,
according to sources who have read the report.
* INVESTMENT BANKING FEES: A spate of big deals by financial services
companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in
advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the
pot.
* BRITAIN OIL: A recent surge in North Sea deals, driven by private equity
money, will inspire other investors to spend more in the ageing basin where
gross revenue has turned positive for the first time in five years, Britain's
oil lobby said.
* SHELL/ARAMCO: The co-owners of the Motiva Enterprises joint refining
venture plan to end their partnership and divide their three U.S. Gulf Coast
refineries.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent on Monday, in line with
losses in the broader European index, as weakness in mining stocks
outweighed the positive impact of a potential 11 billion pound merger between
Scottish fund managers Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Aggreko Plc Full Year
2016
Shawbrook Group Plc Full Year
2016
Ibstock Plc Full Year
2016
Ashtead Group Plc Q3 2017
ST Ives Plc Half Year
SDL Plc Full Year
2016
Lookers Plc Full Year
2016
IP Group Plc Full Year
2016
Intertek Group Plc Full Year
2016
Direct Line Full Year
Insurance Group Plc 2016
Worldpay Group Plc Full Year
2016
Just Eat Plc Full Year
2016
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)