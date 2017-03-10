版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 10

    March 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up
22.3 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.        
    
    * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: A judge on Thursday ordered legal representatives
of thousands of shareholders suing Royal Bank of Scotland over a 12
billion pound ($15 billion) cash call to prove they have insurance to meet the
hefty risks of a trial.
    * BP: Motorists will be able to fill up their gas tanks at about 1,500 new
BP  service stations the oil major plans to open across Mexico over the
next five years, company executives said on Thursday.
    * ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce's engineering head is quitting little more
than a year after taking the job in the latest management shake-up by Chief
Executive Warren East, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
    * BANK OF ENGLAND: MPs on the Treasury committee discussed whether to ask
the Bank of England to cancel Charlotte Hogg's promotion to deputy governor
after she admitted failing to disclose information, the Financial Times
reported.
    * BREXIT: As Britain prepares to leave the European Union, some carmakers
are considering softening the blow of any tariffs by sourcing more parts locally
and producing more models they can sell domestically rather than
export.    
    * OIL: Crude prices inched up on Friday after dropping to their lowest in
more than three months the session before, pressured by concerns that a global
supply glut is proving stubbornly persistent.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, down for a
sixth session in a row, as a disappointing set of results from grocer Morrisons
 and a slump in miners outweighed a strong performance from insurance
stocks.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 J D Wetherspoon     JDW.L     Half Year 2017
 JRP Group PLC       JRP.L     Half Year 2017
 esure Group PLC    ESUR.L     Full Year 2016
        
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
