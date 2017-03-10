UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 10

March 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22.3 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: A judge on Thursday ordered legal representatives of thousands of shareholders suing Royal Bank of Scotland over a 12 billion pound ($15 billion) cash call to prove they have insurance to meet the hefty risks of a trial. * BP: Motorists will be able to fill up their gas tanks at about 1,500 new BP service stations the oil major plans to open across Mexico over the next five years, company executives said on Thursday. * ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce's engineering head is quitting little more than a year after taking the job in the latest management shake-up by Chief Executive Warren East, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. * BANK OF ENGLAND: MPs on the Treasury committee discussed whether to ask the Bank of England to cancel Charlotte Hogg's promotion to deputy governor after she admitted failing to disclose information, the Financial Times reported. * BREXIT: As Britain prepares to leave the European Union, some carmakers are considering softening the blow of any tariffs by sourcing more parts locally and producing more models they can sell domestically rather than export. * OIL: Crude prices inched up on Friday after dropping to their lowest in more than three months the session before, pressured by concerns that a global supply glut is proving stubbornly persistent. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, down for a sixth session in a row, as a disappointing set of results from grocer Morrisons and a slump in miners outweighed a strong performance from insurance stocks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: J D Wetherspoon JDW.L Half Year 2017 JRP Group PLC JRP.L Half Year 2017 esure Group PLC ESUR.L Full Year 2016 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)