UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 10

March 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up
22.3 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* BT GROUP: Britain's biggest telecoms group BT has reached an
agreement with the regulator to finally resolve a two-year row over how the
national broadband network is run, agreeing to a legal separation of the
business.
* JRP: British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58
percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on
Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two
rival insurers.
* SEGRO: Britain's largest listed industrial property developer, Segro plc
, said it bought the remaining 50 percent stake in the Airport Property.
* WILLIAM HILL: British bookmaker William Hill PLC on Friday named
its interim Chief Executive Philip Bowcock as CEO, ending a seven-month-long
search for a permanent CEO.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: A judge on Thursday ordered legal representatives
of thousands of shareholders suing Royal Bank of Scotland over a 12
billion pound ($15 billion) cash call to prove they have insurance to meet the
hefty risks of a trial.
* BP: Motorists will be able to fill up their gas tanks at about 1,500 new
BP service stations the oil major plans to open across Mexico over the
next five years, company executives said on Thursday.
* ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce's engineering head is quitting little more
than a year after taking the job in the latest management shake-up by Chief
Executive Warren East, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
* BANK OF ENGLAND: MPs on the Treasury committee discussed whether to ask
the Bank of England to cancel Charlotte Hogg's promotion to deputy governor
after she admitted failing to disclose information, the Financial Times
reported.
* BREXIT: As Britain prepares to leave the European Union, some carmakers
are considering softening the blow of any tariffs by sourcing more parts locally
and producing more models they can sell domestically rather than
export.
* OIL: Crude prices inched up on Friday after dropping to their lowest in
more than three months the session before, pressured by concerns that a global
supply glut is proving stubbornly persistent.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, down for a
sixth session in a row, as a disappointing set of results from grocer Morrisons
and a slump in miners outweighed a strong performance from insurance
stocks.
