UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 13

March 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,349 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* COMPUTACENTER: British IT services provider Computacenter said its full-year adjusted revenue rose 6.3 percent, helped by positive currency impact.

* HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's biggest bank, tapped an outsider for its top job on Monday, appointing insurance veteran and AIA Group boss Mark Tucker as chairman to replace Douglas Flint, who plans to step down in 2017.

* LLOYDS: Lloyds Banking Group is expected to sign a contract with IBM for 1.3 bln stg that will shift more than 1,900 jobs to the US tech firm as it outsources many of its computer systems, the Financial Times reported.

* VODAFONE: Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.

* BHP BILLITON: The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, told Reuters on Saturday that it will not accept an offer from the company to return to the negotiating table, and it called on the company to clarify some of its negotiating positions.

* LLOYDS: A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc , ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.

* MISYS: Misys (IPO-MISY.L) is nearing a deal to combine with DH Corp , the Financial Times reported, citing sources. on.ft.com/2mZ55MB

* BOVIS-GALLIFORD TRY: British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.

* OIL: Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.

* The UK blue chip index FTSE 100 ended up 0.4 percent on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com