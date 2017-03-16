UK STOCKS-Factors to watch on March 16

US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as Fed minutes release draws near
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
March 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday he would buy a stake of up to 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) in Anglo American but had no intention of trying to take control of the global miner. * GKN: Automotive and aerospace group, GKN is initiating a search for a successor to its veteran chief executive, Sky News reported on Wednesday. * BRITAIN PHARMA: British drugmakers on Wednesday accused Theresa May's Conservative government of breaking a manifesto commitment to improve access to new medicines, following approval of new cost rules that take effect on April 1. * BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways and Britain's biggest trade union Unite will meet to seek an end to a dispute over the wages of some of its cabin crew staff, industrial dispute conciliator ACAS said on Wednesday. * BRITAIN ENERGY: Britain's efforts to tackle climate change and improve energy efficiency are not to blame for soaring household energy bills, the government's climate advisers said in a report on Thursday. * EX-DIVS: British American Tobacco, Direct Line, Hammerson and Randgold Resources will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 9.66 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * OIL: Crude oil prices rose on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session after official government data showed U.S. stockpiles had eased from record highs. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.2 percent higher at 7,368.64 points on Wednesday, supported by higher commodity stocks and a rally in drugmaker Hikma following better than expected earnings growth, but concerns over Brexit continued to dampen the mood. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Capital Drilling CAPD.L Full Year 2016 Oxford BioMedica OXB.L Full Year 2016 Balfour Beatty PLC BALF.L Full Year 2016 OneSavings Bank OSBO.L H2 2016 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
TORONTO, May 24 Canada's biggest stock exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd, said on Wednesday it plans to expand its use of blockchain technology, pitching a service for buyers and sellers of natural gas that should help speed up and simplify transactions.
* Says plan can help cos exceed save more than $3 bln post merger (Adds details, shares)