UPDATE 1-UK STOCKS-Factors to watch on March 16

March 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.6 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.2 percent higher at 7,368.64 points on Wednesday, supported by higher commodity stocks and a rally in drugmaker Hikma following better than expected earnings growth, but concerns over Brexit continued to dampen the mood.

* SAINSBURY'S: Britain's Sainsbury's reported on Thursday a slight fall in underlying quarterly sales in its core supermarkets business and cautioned over uncertainty regarding cost pressures.

* BALFOUR BEATTY: Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts.

* ONESAVINGS BANK: OneSavings Bank Plc reported a 15.7 percent growth in its loan book in 2016, and said it expected net loan book growth in the mid-teens this year.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday he would buy a stake of up to 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) in Anglo American but had no intention of trying to take control of the global miner.

* GKN: Automotive and aerospace group, GKN is initiating a search for a successor to its veteran chief executive, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

* BRITAIN PHARMA: British drugmakers on Wednesday accused Theresa May's Conservative government of breaking a manifesto commitment to improve access to new medicines, following approval of new cost rules that take effect on April 1.

* BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways and Britain's biggest trade union Unite will meet to seek an end to a dispute over the wages of some of its cabin crew staff, industrial dispute conciliator ACAS said on Wednesday.

* BRITAIN ENERGY: Britain's efforts to tackle climate change and improve energy efficiency are not to blame for soaring household energy bills, the government's climate advisers said in a report on Thursday.

* EX-DIVS: British American Tobacco, Direct Line, Hammerson and Randgold Resources will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 9.66 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

* OIL: Crude oil prices rose on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session after official government data showed U.S. stockpiles had eased from record highs.

