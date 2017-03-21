UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 21

March 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 3.5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday it will drill 161 new gas wells at its Queensland operations by the end of 2018, helping to underpin its promise to continue supplying 10 percent of the domestic gas market to help prevent a shortage. * BHP BILLITON: The union for striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, the world's largest copper mine, said after meeting with the company on Monday that it was open to further conversations that could lead to reopening negotiations. * SHELL: A hydrocracking unit remained shut on Monday at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's joint-venture 285,500 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Deer Park, Texas, said a source familiar with plant operations. * IMPERIAL BRANDS: Imperial Brands and Japan Tobacco International are considering taking a stake in Palmer & Harvey, Sky News reported on Monday. * BRITAIN BANKS: HSBC Holdings Plc, Royal Bank of Scotland Plc , Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Barclays Plc and Coutts are among 17 banks that are facing questions over money-laundering operations run by Russian criminals with links to the Russian government and the KGB, The Guardian reported on Monday. bit.ly/2n7GFQ8 * BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways is set to give out 400 pounds to staff members plus a free return flight to make up for lower bonus payments, Bloomberg reported on Monday, as it bids to keep staff happy while an industrial dispute rumbles on. * BREXIT: Sterling fell from a three-week high against the dollar on Monday, on news Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger Britain's divorce proceedings with the European Union on March 29, launching two years of negotiations. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday on expectations that an OPEC-led production cut to prop up the market could be extended, while strong demand would also work to slowly erode a global fuel supply overhang. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,429.81 points on Monday, as falling energy stocks and banks were outweighed by rising consumer staples stocks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Fevertree Drinks PLC FEVR.L Full Year 2016 Bellway PLC BWY.L Half Year 2017 Earthport PLC EPO.L Half Year 2017 Faroe Petroleum PLC FPM.L Full Year 2016 Judges Scientific PLC JDG.L Full Year 2016 Vectura Group PLC VEC.L Full Year 2017 Coca-Cola European Partners CCE.N Q4 2016 EnQuest PLC ENQ.L Full Year 2016 Mears Group MERG.L Full Year 2016 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese; Editing by Sunil Nair)