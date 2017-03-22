UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 22

(Adds company news items)
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42
points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* IGAS: Britain's IGas has won planning consent from
Nottinghamshire County Council to develop a shale gas well site and drill an
exploratory well at Tinker Lane, the company said.
* KINGFISHER: Home improvement retailer Kingfisher beat forecasts
with an 8.3 percent rise in annual profit, with a resilient sales performance in
Britain outweighing a softer French market which it remains cautious
about.
* SAVILLS: International estate agent Savills reported a 12 percent
rise in underlying profit last year as demand for property in Britain held up,
helped by the Brexit-induced slump in the pound boosting investor
interest.
* KENMARE: Kenmare Resources, one of the leading global producers of
titanium minerals and zircon, on Wednesday announced an 88 percent reduction in
debt and a return to profit after record output in 2016, which it expects to
beat in 2017.
* VODAFONE: New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on
Wednesday filed an appeal against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its
purchase of Vodafone's local unit.
* ACACIA MINING: Canadian gold miner Endeavour Mining Corp said on
Tuesday it had ended discussions with London-based Acacia Mining Plc
regarding a potential merger.
* SHOE ZONE: Shoe Zone is among the final bidders for rival
footwear chain Brantano, Sky News reported on Tuesday.
* BHP BILLITON: The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida
copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, will meet with the company on
Wednesday to resume conversations, both parties said on Tuesday
night.
* BRITAIN AIRLINES: The United States and Britain on Tuesday imposed
restrictions on carry-on electronic devices on planes coming from certain
airports in Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East and North Africa in
response to unspecified security threats.
* BRITAIN BANKS: Britain said on Tuesday that its authorities would
investigate newspaper allegations that UK-based banks had been used in a global
money laundering scheme.
* BREXIT: Banks in London that relocate operations to the euro zone after
Brexit are likely to be spared a lengthy entry test by regulators, making it
easier for them to shift, according to two officials with knowledge of the
matter.
* BREXIT: Failing to reach a comprehensive free trade deal with the European
Union risks significant damage to Britain's trade in non-financial services, a
committee of members of the upper house of parliament said in a report published
on Wednesday.
* OIL: Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as rising crude stocks in the United
States underscored an ongoing global fuel supply overhang despite an OPEC-led
effort to cut output.
* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.7 percent lower at
7,378.34 points on Tuesday, as sterling strengthened after British inflation
shot past the central bank's target for the first time in three
years.
(Reporting by Siju Varghese; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)