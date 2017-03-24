UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 24

(Adds company news items, futures)
March 24 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of
the cash market open on Friday.
* SMITHS GROUP: British engineering firm Smiths Group stuck to its
full-year outlook as growth in its detection unit, which makes security sensors,
offset declines in other areas of its business and boosted first-half
profit.
* LAMPRELL: Oil-rig builder Lamprell Plc said it cut about 20
percent of its administrative staff and expects 2017 to probably be the toughest
year to date, despite early signs of recovery.
* RBS: State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland said on Thursday it
planned to close about 180 bank branches in Britain and Ireland and about 1,000
roles were at risk in the latest round of cuts and closures at the
lender.
* EXPERIAN: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Thursday it
fined Experian and its subsidiaries $3 million for falsely telling
customers its credit scores were used by lenders in making decisions.
* BHP BILLITON: The strike at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper
mine, is ending after workers decided to invoke a rarely used legal provision
that allows them to extend their old contract, the union said on Thursday.
* INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL: Fund manager Intermediate Capital Group's
chief executive and chief investment officer Christophe Evain is to retire in
July 2017, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.
* OIL: Oil prices edged up on Friday, supported by a fall in Saudi exports
to the United States, but overall markets remained under pressure on the back of
a world market awash with fuel.
* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.2 percent higher at
7,340.71 points on Thursday, after a two-day losing streak as markets turned
more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
Reporting by Siju Varghese; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips