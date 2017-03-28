版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 28

    March 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24
points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * TESCO: Two of Tesco Plc's biggest shareholders have called on the
supermarket group to withdraw its 3.7 billion-pound ($4.7 billion) agreed offer
for wholesaler Booker Group Plc, potentially casting doubt on the deal's
progress.
    * LLOYDS OF LONDON: Lloyds of London, the world's largest speciality
insurance market, will this week pick Brussels or Luxembourg for its planned
European Union subsidiary, after Dublin had been an early favourite, sources
say.
    * BREXIT: Qatar pledged 5 billion pounds ($6.3 billion) of investment in
Britain on Monday in a show of support for the world's fifth-largest economy
just two days before Prime Minister Theresa May triggers formal Brexit talks.

    * BRITAIN DEBT: The number of people seeking help from a leading British
debt advice service hit a record high last year, reflecting a surge in borrowing
by consumers and the financial strains on younger workers, the charity said on
Tuesday.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, supported by a weak dollar, but crude
continued to be weighed down by surging U.S. production and uncertainty over
whether an OPEC-led supply cut is big enough to rebalance the market.

    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.6 percent at
7,293.50 points on Monday, after the failure of U.S. President Donald Trump to
push his healthcare reforms through Congress hit mining shares and Babcock
 fell after exiting a contract.
