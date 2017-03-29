UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 29

March 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 points on Wednesday as Britain submits formal notice of its intention to leave the European Union, according to financial bookmakers. * TESCO: Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, remains committed to its agreed 3.7 billion pound ($4.7 billion) takeover of wholesaler Booker despite opposition from some big shareholders, its boss said on Tuesday. * ACACIA: Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc on Tuesday denied allegations that it was trying to export gold and copper concentrates in spite of a ban by the Tanzanian government. * BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May will file formal Brexit divorce papers on Wednesday, pitching the United Kingdom into the unknown and triggering years of uncertain negotiations that will test the endurance of the European Union. * BRITAIN INFLATION: The British public's expectations for inflation over the coming year fell in March, despite a sharp pick up in the country's most closely watched measure of price growth, a monthly survey by bank Citi and polling firm YouGov showed. * BOE: Bank of England interest rate-setter Ian McCafferty said on Tuesday he did not know whether he would vote to increase borrowing costs at the next meeting of the BoE's policymakers in May. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.7 percent on Tuesday, underpinned by a recovery in miners and banks as well as a surge in Wolseley's shares following strong results. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Stagecoach Trading Group Plc Update Saga Plc Q4 2016 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)