UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 29

(Adds company news items, futures)
March 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24
points on Wednesday as Britain submits formal notice of its intention to leave
the European Union, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up
0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* SAGA: British over-50s travel and insurance company Saga Plc
reported a 5.6 percent increase in full-year pretax profit as Britain's vote to
leave the European Union did not dent demand for holidays among Britons over 50
years old.
* TUI: European travel and tourism company TUI reiterated its
target of reaching at least 10 percent growth in underlying full-year operating
profit after seeing solid demand for Winter and Summer bookings.
* RYANAIR: Irish low-cost airline Ryanair warned that it would not
be able to fly between Britain and Europe if the country did not agree a new
aviation deal as part of the Brexit negotiations which will be triggered later
on Wednesday.
* BP: BP plans to sell more refineries without investing in new
plants despite growing oil production and will focus on modernising existing
operations while expanding its network of filling stations to generate $3
billion in additional cash.
* TESCO: Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, remains committed to
its agreed 3.7 billion pound ($4.7 billion) takeover of wholesaler Booker
despite opposition from some big shareholders, its boss said on Tuesday.
* ACACIA: Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc on Tuesday denied
allegations that it was trying to export gold and copper concentrates in spite
of a ban by the Tanzanian government.
* BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May will file formal Brexit divorce papers
on Wednesday, pitching the United Kingdom into the unknown and triggering years
of uncertain negotiations that will test the endurance of the European Union.
* BRITAIN INFLATION: The British public's expectations for inflation over
the coming year fell in March, despite a sharp pick up in the country's most
closely watched measure of price growth, a monthly survey by bank Citi and
polling firm YouGov showed.
* BOE: Bank of England interest rate-setter Ian McCafferty said on Tuesday
he did not know whether he would vote to increase borrowing costs at the next
meeting of the BoE's policymakers in May.
* The UK blue chip index ended up 0.7 percent on Tuesday, underpinned by a
recovery in miners and banks as well as a surge in Wolseley's shares
following strong results.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)