UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 30

March 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GENEL ENERGY: Genel Energy is set to lose its finance chief while still struggling to find a replacement for Chairman Tony Hayward, sources told Reuters, increasing pressure on the company after a second revision to its Kurdish oil reserves sent its shares sliding this week. * BHP BILLITON: Chile's Escondida named a new president to run a mine operated by BHP Billiton on Thursday, days after the company failed to clinch a wage deal with workers after an historically long strike. * JOHNSTON PRESS: Top Johnston Press shareholder Crystal Amber has opened talks with the newspaper publisher's lenders about a debt-for-equity swap, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday. * BREXIT: The British government will set out plans on Thursday to convert European Union laws into domestic legislation to give "businesses, workers and consumers the certainty they need" as Britain exits the bloc. *OIL: Oil prices dipped on Thursday, ending two days of increases as record U.S. crude inventories outweighed a fall in gasoline stocks and disruptions in Libyan supplies. * EX-DIVS: British Land Company, Old Mutual, Prudential , Schroders and Smith & Nephew will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 4.79 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended up 0.4 percent at 7,373.72 points on Wednesday, after a choppy session following Britain's formal triggering of its departure from the European Union. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Anglo Pacific Group PLC Full Year 2016 International Public Partnerships Full Year 2016 Genel Energy PLC Full Year 2016 Booker Group Q4 2016 RPC Group Full Year 2016 DFS Furniture Half year 2017 Hilton Foods Full Year 2016 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)