UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 30

March 30 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.1 percent
ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
* LSE: London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million
pounds ($248.74 million) of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders
following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse
.
* GENEL ENERGY: Genel Energy, an Iraqi Kurdistan oil producer
chaired by former BP boss Tony Hayward, deepened its annual operating loss last
year after it further downgraded reserves at its flagship oilfield.
* IMPERIAL BRANDS: Imperial Brands, the world's fourth-biggest
tobacco company, stuck by its full-year guidance on Thursday as it said it would
match first-half earnings expectations at constant currency and reported
rates.
* BOOKER: Booker, the British wholesaler that in January agreed to
be taken over by Tesco for 3.7 billion pounds ($4.60 billion), said on
Thursday sales growth had eased in its fourth quarter, with tobacco sales dented
by a display ban and plain packaging restrictions.
* WILLIAM HILL: British bookmaker William Hill Plc named Ruth Prior
as its new chief financial officer on Thursday.
* SSE: British energy supplier SSE expects dividend cover for its
2017/18 financial year to be at the lower range of its target due to the low
capacity market clearing price and lower earnings in some of its networks
businesses, it said on Thursday.
* LLOYD'S OF LONDON: Lloyd's of London, the world's largest
specialty insurance market, has chosen Brussels for its European Union
subsidiary because of its strong regulatory framework, it said on Thursday,
confirming earlier reports.
* BHP BILLITON: Chile's Escondida named a new president to run a mine
operated by BHP Billiton on Thursday, days after the company failed to
clinch a wage deal with workers after an historically long strike.
* JOHNSTON PRESS: Top Johnston Press shareholder Crystal Amber has
opened talks with the newspaper publisher's lenders about a debt-for-equity
swap, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.
* BREXIT: The British government will set out plans on Thursday to convert
European Union laws into domestic legislation to give "businesses, workers and
consumers the certainty they need" as Britain exits the bloc.
*OIL: Oil prices dipped on Thursday, ending two days of increases as record
U.S. crude inventories outweighed a fall in gasoline stocks and disruptions in
Libyan supplies.
* EX-DIVS: British Land Company, Old Mutual, Prudential
, Schroders and Smith & Nephew will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 4.79 points
off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended up 0.4 percent at 7,373.72
points on Wednesday, after a choppy session following Britain's formal
triggering of its departure from the European Union.
