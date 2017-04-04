UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 4

(Adds company news items, futures)
April 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.8
points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* PANMURE GORDON: Panmure Gordon, the British stockbroker that has
agreed to a 15.5 million pounds Qatari-backed takeover by former Barclays
head Bob Diamond, said 2017 had started positively for it with
first-quarter trading in line with expectations.
* ASOS: British online fashion retailer Asos raised its guidance
for full-year sales growth after it reported a better-than-expected 38 percent
rise in its first half, driven by accelerating international demand.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell's integrated gas and new energies
director, Maarten Wetselaar, said on Tuesday that destination clauses in
long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply contracts that have linked
suppliers and customers for decades are "not really crucial".
* BP: BP Plc has agreed to cut about 5 million pounds ($6.24 million)
from Chief Executive Bob Dudley's maximum pay for the next three years in a bid
to avoid a shareholder revolt, Sky News said on Monday, citing people briefed on
the matter.
* SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct's appointment of a law firm with
close links to the retailer for a governance review is an issue for shareholder
Legal & General Investment Management, LGIM said in its annual report on
corporate governance on Tuesday.
* BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May must prove that "no deal is
better than a bad deal" by offering an economic assessment on the impact of
leaving the European Union with no agreement, a parliamentary committee said on
Tuesday.
* BREXIT: Britain should aim to secure visa-free travel between the UK and
the European Union in upcoming negotiations to leave the bloc, an association of
travel agents said on Tuesday, adding that a transitional deal could also help
the sector.
* OIL: Oil prices rose slightly on Tuesday due to a weaker dollar, though a
rebound in Libyan production put pressure on the market and rising U.S. drilling
signalled the potential for increased supply and capped price gains.
* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.6 percent lower at
7,282.69 points on Monday, as oil-related stocks reversed course to trade lower
and banks also weighed.
