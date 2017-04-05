UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 5

April 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5
points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* GSK: GSK Plc is voluntarily recalling more than 593,000 Ventolin
asthma inhalers from U.S. hospitals, pharmacies, retailers and wholesalers due
to a defect that may cause them to deliver fewer doses of the medicine than
indicated, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday.
* TOTAL: French oil major Total has extended an option with
British shale gas developer Egdon Resources to buy a stake in one of
Egdon's shale gas licences, the companies said on Tuesday.
* BHP: BHP Billiton on Wednesday declared force majeure for all coal
deliveries from its mines in Queensland's Bowen Basin, after Cyclone Debbie
damaged railway lines, disrupting delivery to ports.
* BRITIAN IMMIGRATION: Britain's decision to quit the European Union and
reassert control over its borders does not mean the country will tighten
immigration for the world's best brains, junior business minister David Prior
said on Tuesday.
* The UK blue chip index ended up 0.5 percent on Tuesday, outperforming the
more hesitant Europe-wide STOXX 600 index, helped by the energy and
industrials sectors, while supermarket firms Sainsbury and Morrison
fell on poor sales data.
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)