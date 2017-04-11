版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 11日 星期二 13:26 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 11

    April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5
points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up
Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested
U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest
ever bets on a company.
    * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in
early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since the depths of the
global financial crisis nearly a decade ago, a retail industry group said on
Tuesday.
    * TESCO: A court approved a deal on Monday between Britain's biggest
retailer Tesco plc and the country's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) to
settle a probe over a 2014 accounting scandal.
    * BARCLAYS: The United States Department of Justice is probing Barclays over
whistleblower scandal, New York Times reported on Monday. nyp.st/2okrowc.
    
    * JAEGER: Fashion retailer Jaeger, known for its classic British clothing
ranges, has gone into administration, the administrators said in a statement,
putting nearly 700 jobs at risk.
    * BRITAIN ELECTRIC CARS: Britain awarded millions of pounds on Tuesday to
help boost manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries, including a project to
build the country's second purpose-built electric battery plant and another to
make the technology more powerful. 
    * BRITAIN WHEAT: Britain's wheat exports rose slightly in February but were
still running behind last season's pace, customs data showed on
Monday.
    * The UK blue chip index ended the day flat on Monday with retailers the top
gainers, and mid and small-caps rose to new record highs on strength in
commodities. 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Vedanta Resources Plc            Q4 & FY 2017 Production Results
 JD Sports Fashion Plc                   Full Year Results
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐