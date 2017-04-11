UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 11

April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5
points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up
Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested
U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest
ever bets on a company.
* BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in
early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since the depths of the
global financial crisis nearly a decade ago, a retail industry group said on
Tuesday.
* TESCO: A court approved a deal on Monday between Britain's biggest
retailer Tesco plc and the country's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) to
settle a probe over a 2014 accounting scandal.
* BARCLAYS: The United States Department of Justice is probing Barclays over
whistleblower scandal, New York Times reported on Monday. nyp.st/2okrowc.
* JAEGER: Fashion retailer Jaeger, known for its classic British clothing
ranges, has gone into administration, the administrators said in a statement,
putting nearly 700 jobs at risk.
* BRITAIN ELECTRIC CARS: Britain awarded millions of pounds on Tuesday to
help boost manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries, including a project to
build the country's second purpose-built electric battery plant and another to
make the technology more powerful.
* BRITAIN WHEAT: Britain's wheat exports rose slightly in February but were
still running behind last season's pace, customs data showed on
Monday.
* The UK blue chip index ended the day flat on Monday with retailers the top
gainers, and mid and small-caps rose to new record highs on strength in
commodities.
