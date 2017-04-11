UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 11

(Adds company news items, futures)

April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* VEDANTA: Diversified miner Vedanta Resources Plc said on Tuesday refined zinc production at its India unit rose nearly 40 percent in the fourth quarter, boosted by higher output at a mine in the state of Rajasthan in northwestern India.

* BHP: Any significant changes to the corporate structure of Anglo-Australian miner BHP Billiton, would need to be consistent with a "national interest" test under the law, the Australian government said on Tuesday.

* BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company.

* BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since the depths of the global financial crisis nearly a decade ago, a retail industry group said on Tuesday.

* TESCO: A court approved a deal on Monday between Britain's biggest retailer Tesco plc and the country's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) to settle a probe over a 2014 accounting scandal.

* BARCLAYS: The United States Department of Justice is probing Barclays over whistleblower scandal, New York Times reported on Monday. nyp.st/2okrowc.

* JAEGER: Fashion retailer Jaeger, known for its classic British clothing ranges, has gone into administration, the administrators said in a statement, putting nearly 700 jobs at risk.

* BRITAIN ELECTRIC CARS: Britain awarded millions of pounds on Tuesday to help boost manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries, including a project to build the country's second purpose-built electric battery plant and another to make the technology more powerful.

* BRITAIN WHEAT: Britain's wheat exports rose slightly in February but were still running behind last season's pace, customs data showed on Monday.

* The UK blue chip index ended the day flat on Monday with retailers the top gainers, and mid and small-caps rose to new record highs on strength in commodities.

