UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 13

April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * RIO: Australia's foreign investment watchdog has cleared Chinese-backed coal miner Yancoal Australia Ltd to pursue its $2.45 billion acquisition of Rio Tinto,'s Coal and Allied Division, Yancoal said on Thursday. * BRITAIN HOUSE PRICES: House prices in central London saw their most widespread declines since 2009 as Brexit uncertainties and high transaction costs dented demand for high-end property in the British capital, a survey showed on Thursday. * BRITAIN ECONOMY: British manufacturers reported the fastest export growth in more than two years in early 2017 and the services sector also recovered to rack up its strongest sales growth since last June's Brexit vote, a business survey showed on Thursday. * EX-DIVS: Reckitt Benckiser, Standard Life and Taylor Wimpey will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 3.7 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * The UK blue chip index fell 0.2 percent at close on Wednesday as results weighed on Tesco shares and the broader UK supermarket sector. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Avocet Mining Plc Full-Year Hays Plc Trading Update PZ Cussons Plc Trading Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)