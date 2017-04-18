版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 18

    April 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21
points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc has agreed to pay about $2 million to
settle a civil fraud lawsuit that alleged the bank improperly attempted to get
reimbursement from the federally backed U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)
on bad loans it knew were based on fraudulent or potentially fraudulent
information.
    * BT: BT Group Plc CEO faced a considerable hit to his paycheck as
the board weighed rolling back past bonuses, according to a report by Bloomberg.
  
    * LLOYDS: Lloyds ​Banking Group Plc chose Berlin as its European
base post Brexit and aimed to apply for a licence in Germany in a few months,
according to a report on the Telegraph.
    * GOLD: Gold held steady on Tuesday supported by geopolitical tensions over
North Korea. Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,283.96 per ounce by
0246 GMT, after climbing to $1,295.42 in the prior session, its highest since
Nov. 9.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell in thin trade on Tuesday after the Easter holiday
break shut many markets for as long as four days and as a U.S. government report
indicated rising production. Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 9
cents at $55.27 at 0058 GMT.
    * The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE index was down 0.3 percent at 7,327.59 points
at its close on Thursday, in line with a broader decline on European markets, as
financials, energy stocks and firms trading ex-dividend weighed, though volumes
were light ahead of a market holiday.
 
 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
