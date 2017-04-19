UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 19

(Adds company news, futures)
April 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 26
points lower on Wednesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures
down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* ALLIED MINDS: Top shareholder Invesco Perpetual has trimmed its stake in
technology incubator Allied Minds for the second time in as many weeks,
according to regulatory filings.
* FENNER: British engineering company Fenner Plc said on Wednesday
it saw full-year operating profit above its previous expectations, helped by new
product development and a bigger market share.
* HENDERSON: Asset manager Henderson Group on Wednesday posted a
2.1 percent first-quarter rise in assets under management as market and currency
gains more than offset outflows from both retail and institutional clients from
its funds.
* POLYMETAL: Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal said on
Wednesday its first-quarter revenue had risen by 4 percent year-on-year to $298
million due to higher production and higher gold prices.
* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS: Associated British Foods on Wednesday
reported a 36 percent rise in first-half profit, driven by a recovery at its
sugar business and a resilient performance at Primark, its discount fashion
retailer.
* BURBERRY: British luxury brand Burberry reported a slight
slowdown in its fourth-quarter comparable sales growth rate, as tough conditions
in the United States weighed on an "exceptional" performance in its home
market.
* British companies plan to increase their spending on advertising this year
as they expect the UK economy to remain resilient despite the Brexit vote, a
survey showed on Wednesday, reversing a previous forecast for a decline in ad
budgets.
* Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as bloated U.S. supplies weighed on
markets while a fall in Saudi crude exports was offset by rising production in
the country. Brent crude futures were at $54.77 per barrel at 0354 GMT.
* London copper held close to its weakest since January on
Wednesday, on concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming
quarter as Beijing acts on runaway property prices, and following a wobble in
steel. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rebounded by 1.4
percent to $5649 a tonne by 0220 GMT.
* Gold slipped on Wednesday as the dollar recovered a bit from a three-week
low hit in the previous session, but geopolitical concerns about North Korea and
nervousness ahead of the French presidential election lent support to the
safe-haven asset. Spot gold was down 0.2 percent to $1,286.40 per ounce
as of 0314 GMT.
* The FTSE 100 dropped 2.5 percent on Tuesday to its lowest in
nearly 10 weeks as sterling inched higher, further weighing on the index's
stocks. British shares suffered their worst day's drop since the aftermath of
last June's Brexit referendum, after Prime Minister Theresa May said she would
call an early election.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)