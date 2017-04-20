版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 20

    April 20 Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down 0.16 percent at 7103 points on Thursday, according to financial
spreadbetters.
    
    * IHG: Global hotel chain InterContinental Hotels Group Plc said
1,200 of its franchised hotels in the United States, including Holiday Inn and
Crowne Plaza, were victims of a three-month cyber attack that sought to steal
customer payment card data.
    * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto, on Thursday said
first-quarter iron production from Australia fell 3 percent from the same period
a year ago due to wet weather at its mines, but kept its full-year guidance
intact despite weakening ore prices.
    * OIL: Oil prices regained some ground on Thursday after steep losses the
previous day, with a slight drop in U.S. crude inventories stoking hopes that a
push to rein in global oversupply could be gathering at least some momentum. 

    * GOLD: Gold held firm on Thursday, after falling as much as 1 percent the
previous day, as tensions surrounding North Korea and the upcoming French
presidential election offered support to the safe-haven asset amid a firmer
dollar. Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,280 per ounce as of 0107 GMT. 

    * Copper: London copper rose on Thursday but was mired near its lowest for
the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample
stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. Three-month copper on the London
Metal Exchange rose by 0.7 percent to $5593 a tonne by 0126 GMT. 

    * EMA: The European Medicines Agency (EMA), Europe's equivalent of the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration, is preparing to leave its London headquarters in
the wake of Brexit and its executive director is hoping for a quick decision on
its new location. France offered the northern city of Lille as a candidate to
host the European Union's drug regulator to replace London after Britain leaves
the bloc, the government said on Wednesday.
    * EX-DIVS: BAE Systems, Barratt Developments, Intu
Properties, Mondi and Smurfit Kappa Group will trade
without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 3.1
points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations. 
    * Britain's top share index closed down 0.5 percent at 7,114.36 points as it
 came under pressure once again on Wednesday, giving up the gains it had made in
2017 as sterling held close to a six-and-a-half-month high after Prime Minister
Theresa May called for a snap general election.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Moneysupermarket.Com Group               Q1 2017 Moneysupermarket.Com
 Plc                                      Group PLC Trading Statement
                                          Release
 Man Group Plc                            Q1 2017 Man Group PLC Trading
                                          Statement Release
 Senior Plc                               Q1 2017 Senior PLC Trading
                                          Statement Release
 Go-Ahead Group Plc                       Q3 2016 Go-Ahead Group PLC
                                          Trading Statement Release
 Essentra Plc                             Essentra PLC Trading
                                          Statement Release
 Unilever Plc                             Q1 2017 Unilever PLC Trading
                                          Statement Release
 Sky Plc                                  Q3 2017 Sky PLC Earnings
                                          Release
 Debenhams Plc                            Half Year 2017 Debenhams PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 Acacia Mining Plc                        Q1 2017 Acacia Mining PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 Hvivo Plc                                Full Year 2016 Hvivo PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 
 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
