UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 21

April 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * DIAGEO: Alcoholic drinks giant Diageo plans to cut roughly 100 jobs in Scotland, at a time when Britain's workforce is facing uncertainty over the nation's impending exit from the European Union. * SHELL: Canada's federal government wants to delay the implementation of its new methane regulations by up to three years to 2020 and expects to fully implement it by 2023, CBC News reported on Thursday. * BP PLC: BP Plc is considering the sale of its stakes in three Canadian oil sands projects, people familiar with the matter told Reuters this week, as part of the British oil company's strategy of retreating from non-core businesses. * RESTAURANT GROUP: Restaurant Group Plc finance chief, Barry Nightingale, is set to leave the company after less than a year in the role, Sky News reported. * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline must pay $3 million to a woman who sued the drug company over the death of her husband, a lawyer who committed suicide after taking a generic version of the antidepressant Paxil, a U.S. jury said on Thursday. * BANK OF ENGLAND: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney told bankers on Thursday that financial regulations devised after the 2008-09 crisis cannot be set in stone, and must be flexible enough to deal with unintended consequences and unexpected gaps. * IMMIGRATION: British Prime Minister Theresa May plans to stick to her pledge to reduce annual net migration to below 100,000 a year, she said on Thursday, as her governing Conservatives put together their manifesto for a snap election in June. * OIL: Oil traded steady on Friday, though it was set for its biggest weekly drop in about a month over doubts that an OPEC-led production cut will restore balance to a market that has been dogged by oversupply for more than two years. Brent crude futures LCOc1 were at $52.99 per barrel at 0323 GMT. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent up, despite coming under pressure this week after British Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap general election, a move that sent sterling to a more than 6-month high. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Sigma Capital Group PLC Full Year 2016 Sigma Capital Group PLC Earnings Release CityFibre Infrastructure Full Year 2016 CityFibre Holdings PLC Infrastructure Holdings PLC Earnings Release Hurricane Energy PLC Full Year 2016 Hurricane Energy PLC Earnings Release People's Operator PLC Full Year 2016 People's Operator PLC Earnings Release Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Full Year 2017 Invesco Companies Investment Trust Perpetual UK Smaller PLC Companies Investment Trust PLC Earnings Release Image Scan Holdings PLC Half Year 2017 Image Scan Holdings PLC Earnings Release Northbridge Industrial Full Year 2016 Northbridge Services PLC Industrial Services PLC Earnings Release Connect Group PLC Half Year 2017 Connect Group PLC Earnings Release Blackrock Greater Europe Half Year 2017 Blackrock Investment Trust PLC Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC Earnings Release Punch Taverns PLC Half Year 2017 Punch Taverns PLC Earnings Release Chapel Down Group PLC <CDGP.ISD Full Year 2016 Chapel Down > Group PLC Earnings Release Georgian Mining Corp Full Year 2016 Noricum Gold Ltd Earnings Release Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Q1 2017 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)