版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 13:52 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 21

    April 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7
points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * DIAGEO: Alcoholic drinks giant Diageo plans to cut roughly 100
jobs in Scotland, at a time when Britain's workforce is facing uncertainty over
the nation's impending exit from the European Union.
    * SHELL: Canada's federal government wants to delay the implementation of
its new methane regulations by up to three years to 2020 and expects to fully
implement it by 2023, CBC News reported on Thursday.
    * BP PLC: BP Plc is considering the sale of its stakes in three
Canadian oil sands projects, people familiar with the matter told Reuters this
week, as part of the British oil company's strategy of retreating from non-core
businesses.
    * RESTAURANT GROUP: Restaurant Group Plc finance chief, Barry
Nightingale, is set to leave the company after less than a year in the role, Sky
News reported.
    * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline must pay $3 million to a woman who sued the
drug company over the death of her husband, a lawyer who committed suicide after
taking a generic version of the antidepressant Paxil, a U.S. jury said on
Thursday.
    * BANK OF ENGLAND: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney told bankers on
Thursday that financial regulations devised after the 2008-09 crisis cannot be
set in stone, and must be flexible enough to deal with unintended consequences
and unexpected gaps.
    * IMMIGRATION: British Prime Minister Theresa May plans to stick to her
pledge to reduce annual net migration to below 100,000 a year, she said on
Thursday, as her governing Conservatives put together their manifesto for a snap
election in June.
    * OIL: Oil traded steady on Friday, though it was set for its biggest weekly
drop in about a month over doubts that an OPEC-led production cut will restore
balance to a market that has been dogged by oversupply for more than two years.
Brent crude futures LCOc1 were at $52.99 per barrel at 0323 GMT.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent up, despite coming under
pressure this week after British Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap
general election, a move that sent sterling to a more than 6-month high.
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Sigma Capital Group PLC                   Full Year 2016 Sigma Capital
                                           Group PLC Earnings Release
 CityFibre Infrastructure                  Full Year 2016 CityFibre
 Holdings PLC                              Infrastructure Holdings PLC
                                           Earnings Release
 Hurricane Energy PLC                      Full Year 2016 Hurricane
                                           Energy PLC Earnings Release
 People's Operator PLC                     Full Year 2016 People's
                                           Operator PLC Earnings Release
 Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller              Full Year 2017 Invesco
 Companies Investment Trust                Perpetual UK Smaller
 PLC                                       Companies Investment Trust
                                           PLC Earnings Release
 Image Scan Holdings PLC                   Half Year 2017 Image Scan
                                           Holdings PLC Earnings Release
 Northbridge Industrial                    Full Year 2016 Northbridge
 Services PLC                              Industrial Services PLC
                                           Earnings Release
 Connect Group PLC                         Half Year 2017 Connect Group
                                           PLC Earnings Release
 Blackrock Greater Europe                  Half Year 2017 Blackrock
 Investment Trust PLC                      Greater Europe Investment
                                           Trust PLC Earnings Release
 Punch Taverns PLC                         Half Year 2017 Punch Taverns
                                           PLC Earnings Release
 Chapel Down Group PLC          <CDGP.ISD  Full Year 2016 Chapel Down
                                >          Group PLC Earnings Release
 Georgian Mining Corp                      Full Year 2016 Noricum Gold
                                           Ltd Earnings Release
 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC               Q1 2017 Reckitt Benckiser
                                           Group PLC Interim Management
                                           Statement Release
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐