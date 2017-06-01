UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 1

(Adds futures, company news items)
June 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21
points at 7541, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
0.33 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.
* POLL: Prime Minister Theresa May could lose control of parliament in
Britain's June 8 election, according to a projection by polling company YouGov,
raising the prospect of political turmoil just as formal Brexit talks begin.
* ICAG: British Airways board members are expected to request an
inquiry into a power outage, which left 75,000 passengers stranded last weekend,
the BBC said on Thursday, citing sources.
* BARCLAYS: Barclays will sell shares worth 2.2 billion pounds
($2.83 billion) in Barclays Africa Group, the bank said on Thursday,
increasing the size of the planned stake sale due to investor appetite and
marking a completion of its planned selldown.
* BHP: BHP's board is expected to select a new chairman at
its June meeting to replace long-serving former Ford Motor Co boss Jac
Nasser, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
* RECKITT BENCKISER: The sale of Reckitt Benckiser Group's North
American food business, which could fetch more than $3 billion, has kicked off
with information packages going out to industry players, according to sources
familiar with the matter.
* BHP: BHP Billiton, said on Thursday it has lifted a
declaration of force majeure at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, more than a
month after a costly strike came to an end.
* LONMIN: South Africa-focused platinum producer Lonmin is pulling
every lever to try to restore confidence in its ailing business, including
reopening a major shaft and expanding its biggest operation, its chief executive
said.
* BRITAIN HOUSE PRICES: British house prices fell for a third consecutive
month in May for the first time since 2009, according to a survey on Thursday
that underlines the housing market's slowdown since last year's Brexit vote.
* JOHNSON MATTHEY: Johnson Matthey, a world leader in making
catalysts for car emission-control devices, on Thursday reported a 12 percent
rise in full-year revenue and 18 percent growth in operating profit after a
restructuring and cost-cutting programme.
* FCA: Britain's markets watchdog - The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) -
said it had asked about 20 asset managers and investment firms to spell out how
Brexit would affect their ability to continue serving European Union customers.
* The UK blue chip index ended its strongest month of the year little
changed on Wednesday at 7519.95 on a choppy day for sterling, as polls painted a
cloudy picture of next week's general election.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)