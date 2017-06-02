UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 2

June 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 51
points higher at 7,594.9 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
* ELECTION: British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble on a snap election
was under question on Thursday after the latest opinion polls showed her
Conservative Party's lead was dwindling just a week before voting begins.
* RBS: A breakaway faction of shareholders in Royal Bank of Scotland
is seeking extra time to raise cash for a trial that would call disgraced former
CEO Fred Goodwin to account over the bank's 12 billion pound cash call in the
2008 financial crisis.
* EURASIA DRILLING: A consortium of Russian, Chinese and UAE funds are
buying a minority stake in Eurasia Drilling , the head of the Russian
Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying on
Thursday.
* VODAFONE: Turk Telekom said on Friday its Avea unit and
Vodafone Telekomunikasyon A.S. had together won a Turkish tender to provide and
operate mobile communications infrastructure in areas where there is currently
no infrastructure.
* BRITAIN ECONOMY: Sales on Britain's high streets fell 1.3 percent in May,
dragged lower by weak demand for clothes and shoes, according to accountancy
group BDO's High Street Sales Tracker.
* BHP: Iron ore mining restarted on Friday at Australia's Mt Whaleback mine
following a fire on Thursday, owner BHP , said.
* AIRLINES/BREXIT: Global airlines warned on Thursday of "major disruption"
if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal on aviation
traffic.
* The UK blue chip index was up 0.3 percent at close, with consumer staples
and industrials stocks providing the top boosts to send it hovering near its
highest intraday level of 7,586.45 points hit on Wednesday.
