UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 2

(Adds company news item, updates futures) June 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 51 points at 7,594.9 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.54 percent higher ahead of the cash market open. * ICAG: A contractor doing maintenance work at a British Airways data centre inadvertently switched off the power supply, knocking out the airline's computer systems and leaving 75,000 people stranded last weekend, the Times newspaper reported on Friday. * METRO BANK: British lender Metro Bank Plc said it had bought a portfolio of UK mortgages from a company owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million). * ELECTION: British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble on a snap election was under question on Thursday after the latest opinion polls showed her Conservative Party's lead was dwindling just a week before voting begins. * RBS: A breakaway faction of shareholders in Royal Bank of Scotland is seeking extra time to raise cash for a trial that would call disgraced former CEO Fred Goodwin to account over the bank's 12 billion pound cash call in the 2008 financial crisis. * EURASIA DRILLING: A consortium of Russian, Chinese and UAE funds are buying a minority stake in Eurasia Drilling , the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying on Thursday. * VODAFONE: Turk Telekom said on Friday its Avea unit and Vodafone Telekomunikasyon A.S. had together won a Turkish tender to provide and operate mobile communications infrastructure in areas where there is currently no infrastructure. * BRITAIN ECONOMY: Sales on Britain's high streets fell 1.3 percent in May, dragged lower by weak demand for clothes and shoes, according to accountancy group BDO's High Street Sales Tracker. * BHP: Iron ore mining restarted on Friday at Australia's Mt Whaleback mine following a fire on Thursday, owner BHP , said. * AIRLINES/BREXIT: Global airlines warned on Thursday of "major disruption" if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal on aviation traffic. * The UK blue chip index was up 0.3 percent at close, with consumer staples and industrials stocks providing the top boosts to send it hovering near its highest intraday level of 7,586.45 points hit on Wednesday. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)