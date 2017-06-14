UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 14

June 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point
lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* BHP: Activist shareholder Elliott Management called on BHP
on Wednesday to "upgrade" its board of directors as the mining giant
prepares to select a new chairman this week.
* RYANAIR: European low-cost airline Ryanair is in talks with Boeing
about placing an order for its proposed new 737 MAX 10 airliner, two
people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* ELECTION-BREXIT: Britain entered a sixth day of political limbo on
Wednesday with Prime Minister Theresa May yet to seal a deal to prop up her
minority government and facing calls to soften her stance on Brexit days before
negotiations on leaving the EU begin.
* EU-MARKETS/CLEARING: The European Union plans to give itself powers to
move euro clearing business away from London's financial sector to the EU after
Brexit and adopt a model closer to that operated by the United States, the
bloc's executive said on Tuesday.
* ELECTION-BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May should consult with
the opposition Labour Party and others on her Brexit strategy, David Cameron,
May's predecessor, said on Tuesday, according to the Financial Times.
* OIL: Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday after OPEC detailed supply cuts
around the world, but the cartel also said overall production rose in May, and
crude stayed well below $50 a barrel despite the modest recovery.
* GOLD: Gold turned slightly higher on Tuesday, as the market awaited
signals of future monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a Senate
panel's questioning of Attorney General Jeff Sessions about his dealings with
Russian officials.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.15 percent lower at 7,500.44 points on
Tuesday, as investors continued to sift through the fall-out from Britain's
election.
