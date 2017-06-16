UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 16

June 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,434 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Mining giant BHP, on Friday named successful packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman, handing him the job of tackling calls to dump its oil business and overhaul the board. Separately, activist shareholder Elliott Management said it supports the appointment of former packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as the next chairman of BHP. * CAPITA: Australian financial services firm Link Group and three buyout funds are putting the finishing touches to their rival offers for Capita's asset management services arm, a deal worth up to 800 million pounds ($1.02 billion), sources told Reuters on Thursday. * BP: BP and Reliance Industries said on Thursday they would invest $6 billion to boost India's gas output from an east coast block and expanded their tie-up to feed the South Asian nation's rising fuel and renewable energy demand. * WM MORRISON: WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc raised the potential share award for its top boss David Potts while cutting the profit and cash flow targets he must hit to qualify for the stock, a scheme that attracted backlash from its from shareholders at its annual meeting on Thursday, The Financial Times reported. on.ft.com/2rBADGJ * FIRSTGROUP: Top boss at British transport company FirstGroup Plc has had his 723,415 pounds ($922,571) annual bonus withheld because of the Croydon tram crash, which saw seven people die and 58 sustain injuries, The Time reported. bit.ly/2sgtuxl * BOE: The Bank of England shocked financial markets on Thursday when it said three of its policymakers voted for an interest rate hike, the closest it has come to raising rates since 2007, despite signs of a slowdown in Britain's economy. * BOJ: The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Friday and upgraded its assessment of private consumption and overseas growth, signalling its confidence that an export-driven economic recovery was broadening and gaining momentum. * BREXIT: Britain's Brexit minister David Davis and the European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier will start talks over Britain's departure from the EU on Monday, Britain's Department for Exiting the European Union and the European Commission said on Thursday in a joint statement. * ELECTIONS: British Prime Minister Theresa May's government said on Thursday it would launch her policy programme next week, a sign of confidence she will strike a deal to stay in power after days of political uncertainty since losing her majority. * BRITAIN/NORTHERN IRELAND: May urged Northern Ireland's political parties on Thursday to reach an agreement to restore government for the province by June 29, or London would need to consider alternative steps. * BRITAIN/FIRE: May on Thursday promised a public inquiry into a fire that gutted a 24-storey apartment block killing at least 17 people, as the government faced questions about how such a devastating blaze could have occurred. * HSBC: Australia's five biggest banks on Friday agreed a surprise $4.6 billion tax can be absorbed without damaging the stability of the country's financial system or pushing lenders to move overseas, but have asked that foreign rivals face the same levy. The lenders also pressed for legislation to be amended to include foreign banks, such as HSBC Holdings PLC and Citigroup Inc, to help them stay competitive in low-profit margin markets such as trade finance and bond trading. * OIL: Oil prices were not far off six-month lows, held down by an ongoing supply overhang that persists despite an OPEC-led effort to cut production and prop up crude markets. * GOLD: Gold edged lower on Friday to hit a three-week low and was on track for a second weekly fall, dragged down as upbeat U.S. economic data supported the dollar. * COPPER: London copper edged up on Friday but was still eyeing its biggest weekly drop since early May as markets priced in a higher U.S. interest rate environment that would support the dollar. * Struggling retailers, weak commodities stocks and ex-dividends sent the UK's blue chip index to its lowest level in nearly a month on Thursday, down 0.74 percent at 7,419.36. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Tesco PLC Q1 Record PLC Full Year SThree PLC Half Year TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)