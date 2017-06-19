UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 19

(Adds futures, company news items)
June 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 46
points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.8
percent ahead of the cash market open.
* BRITAIN-SECURITY: A van ploughed into worshippers leaving a London mosque
on Monday, killing at least one person and injuring 10 others in what witnesses
said was a deliberate attack on Muslims. British Prime Minister Theresa May said
the incident was being treated by police as a potential terrorist attack.
* CO-OPERATIVE BANK: Britain's Co-operative Bank said it is in
advanced talks with existing investors over a rescue plan as the struggling
lender seeks a solution that would ward off the need for state intervention.
* BARCLAYS: Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is to announce on Tuesday
whether it will bring criminal charges against Barclays and some of its
former senior executives over a 2008 emergency fundraising from Qatar, according
to a person familiar with the plans.
* ASTRAZENECA: Scientists have developed a new three-in-one blood test that
has the potential to turn AstraZeneca's drug Lynparza into a precision
medicine for prostate cancer.
* ROLLS-ROYCE: Executives from aircraft and engine makers Boeing and
Rolls-Royce said recent instability in the Middle East had not so far led
to deferrals or cancellations of plane orders.
* HSBC: Lebanon's Blom Bank said on Monday it had completed its
acquisition of HSBC Bank Middle East Limited – Lebanon, a wholly owned
subsidiary of HSBC Holdings.
* SOLGOLD: Copper and gold explorer SolGold on Friday said it was
raising $41.2 million, on top of more than $30 million announced in October, as
it widens its search for resources in Ecuador after already finding one world
class asset.
* JAGUAR LAND ROVER: Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover
will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric
technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts
Brexit talks after a botched election.
* LLOYDS: Lloyds Banking Group is expected to extend the deadline
for making compensation offers to victims of the HBOS Reading fraud, the
Guardian reported. bit.ly/2sgrneo
* BREXIT: Brexit Secretary David Davis starts negotiations in Brussels on
Monday that will set the terms on which Britain leaves the European Union and
determine its relationship with the continent for generations to come.
* BREXIT: Britain should ensure that employers retain access to both skilled
and unskilled workers from the European Union as it begins talks to leave the
bloc or there is a risk of damaging UK businesses, a research report by two
think tanks said on Monday.
* BRITAIN-ELECTIONS: Sidelined for months by his boss Theresa May, Britain's
finance minister Philip Hammond has returned to the political frontline,
criticising the prime minister over her recent election campaign and calling for
pragmatism in Brexit talks that begin on Monday.
* BRITAIN-CONSUMERS: Households in Britain have become more worried about
the outlook for their finances in the 12 months ahead as rising inflation puts a
squeeze on their spending power, a survey by IHS Markit showed on Monday.
* BRITAIN-PENSIONS: British listed companies' ability to meet the
obligations of their defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes is at its
weakest since 2009 as a result of falling gilt yields, consultancy firm PwC said
on Monday.
* BRITAIN-PROPERTY PRICES: Asking prices for British houses and apartments
fell in June, the first decline in the month since 2009, led by drops in the
London area as wage growth slowed and political uncertainty rose, property
website Rightmove said on Monday.
* BRITAIN-TRADE: Britain's International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said he
would meet U.S. trade leaders in Washington on Sunday to talk about the
possibility of signing a free trade deal between the two countries soon after
Britain leaves the European Union.
* BRITAIN-FINANCIAL WATCHDOG: The chairman of Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) will leave the organisation at the end of his term on March 31
next year, the FCA said in a statement on Sunday.
* OIL: Oil prices dipped on Monday, weighed down by a continuing expansion
in U.S. drilling that has helped to maintain high global supplies despite an
OPEC-led initiative to cut production to tighten the market.
* OIL: Chinese state oil giants Sinopec and PetroChina are waging war at the
nation's gas pumps, slashing prices at unprecedented rates in an effort to
reclaim sales lost to private local and foreign rivals in the $440 billion
retail fuel market.
* MEXICO OIL: As Mexico opens its energy market to more private investment,
the country's drive to exploit untapped deepwater oil riches has raised safety
concerns due to mounting accidents that have blotted the country's safety
record.
* COPPER: London copper traded little changed on Monday as broader financial
markets gave no directional cues, with the potential for inventory builds as the
monthly prompt date comes due potentially keeping a lid on prices.
* GOLD: Gold edged lower on Monday to touch a near four-week low as the
dollar held firm, with the market waiting on comments from a top U.S. Federal
Reserve official after last week's soft economic data.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.6 percent at 7,463.54 on Friday, as
strength in financials and energy firms supported the index but it posted its
widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and
jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)