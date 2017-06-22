UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 22

June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10
points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* DIAGEO: Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end
tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to $1 billion, as the world's
largest spirits maker seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market.
* GSK: A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a
patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg, court documents showed.
* HORNBY: Phoenix Asset Management on Wednesday it would become the majority
shareholder in Hornby Plc and offered to buy the rest of the company,
less than three months after thwarting efforts to oust the British toymaker's
chairman.
* CAIRN ENERGY: British independent oil exploration company Cairn Energy's
9.8 percent stake in Cairn India, may be put up for sale as
part of tax recovery proceedings started late last week, India's Business
Standard newspaper reported. (bit.ly/2tvhdFn)
* BRITAIN TOURISM: Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite
recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming
the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.
* BREXIT: Britain's departure from the European Union could strengthen the
bloc's political integration and make Germany more attractive as a business
location, German Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Steffen said on Thursday.
* BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May will outline on Thursday her approach
to the "hugely important issue" of reassuring EU expatriates about their futures
in Britain, at a summit that is her first Brexit test since an election sapped
her authority.
* OIL: Oil prices rose on Thursday after U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles
fell, but worries over whether OPEC-led output cuts would be able to rein in a
three-year glut continued to drag.
* GOLD: Gold prices climbed on Thursday as an easing U.S. dollar flattened
U.S. Treasury yields to their lowest in nearly a decade.
* COPPER: London copper held on to hefty overnight gains, spurred on by data
showing the metal's shift to global a supply deficit.
* EX-DIVS: Experian, Land Securities Group, Mediclinic
, United Utilities Group will trade without entitlement to their
latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.88 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations
* The UK blue chip index was down 0.3 percent at 7,447.79 points at its
close on Wednesday, as losses among energy stocks and sub-prime lender Provident
Financial weighed, while a stronger pound was also unhelpful.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Chemring Group PLC Half Year
Go-Ahead Group PLC Full Year
Carnival PLC Q2
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)