UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 23

June 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14
points lower at 7,425.7 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* GSK: GlaxoSmithKline Plc's new chief executive officer, Emma
Walmsley, is shaking up the British drugmaker's portfolio of smaller products
with plans to divest its MaxiNutrition sports nutrition brand, two people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Petropavlovsk: Shareholders voted for four new board members at
Russian-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk on Thursday, ousting Peter
Hambro who has run the company since he founded it in 1994.
* AIB: Ireland raised 3 billion euros ($3.35 billion) on Friday via Allied
Irish Banks' (AIB) return to the stock market, selling a quarter of the
state-owned bank at 4.40 euros per share in one of the largest bank listings
since the financial crisis.
* RIO: Rio Tinto , on Friday completed its planned bond
buyback, reducing gross debt by $2.5 billion, and said the early redemption
costs are likely to reduce first-half underlying profit by about $180 million.
* WIZZ: Budapest-based airline Wizz Air has opened a new base at
Luton airport, its first in western Europe, part of plans to expand its
capacity.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.1 percent at 7,439.29 points on
Thursday, as a rise in defensive health care stocks and precious metals miners
offset financials, which took the most points off the index.
Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru