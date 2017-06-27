版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 27

    June 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10
points higher, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * TESCO: Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, is to offer a one-hour
grocery delivery service to customers in central London, firing the latest salvo
in the cut-throat online supermarket sector.
    * MKANGO RESOURCES: Mkango Resources, one of a handful of
rare earth miners outside China, aims to start production in Malawi in 2020 to
catch an expected leap in demand for the metals that are used in electric
vehicles and other new technologies. 
    * OIL: Crude oil futures were largely unchanged in early Asian trade on
Tuesday as the market took a breather following three days of gains with a
supply glut keeping a lid on prices.
    * GOLD: Gold edged down on Tuesday on a firmer dollar ahead of a speech by
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, which may give clues on the pace of possible
interest rate hikes by the U.S. central bank.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.3 percent at 7,446.80 points on Monday,
as banks joined a broader European rally and steadier crude oil prices supported
energy firms.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Findel Plc                              Full Year 2016 Earnings Release
 Carpetright Plc                         Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Porvair Plc                             Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Photo-Me International Plc              Preliminary Q4 2016 Earnings Release
 Northgate Plc                           Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Debenhams Plc                           Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release
 
        
