2 天前
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 26
2017年7月26日

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 26

路透新闻部

5 分钟阅读

(Adds company news items, futures)

July 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.07 pct ahead of the cash market open.

* COMPASS GROUP: Compass Group Plc, the world's biggest catering firm, reported a 3.9 percent rise in quarterly organic revenue, helped by strong growth in the United States.

* ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean copper producer Antofagasta said on Wednesday that copper production in the first half was 7.1 percent higher than in the first half of 2016.

* PARAGON: British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a further 575.7 million pounds ($749.91 million) of new lending in the third quarter, taking the nine-month total of lending and investment to 1.4 billion pounds.

* TULLOW: Africa-focused oil producer Tullow Oil reported a deeper than expected operating loss for the first half as stubbornly weak oil prices forced it to book impairment charges on the value of its assets.

* JUPITER FUND: British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management said on Wednesday assets under management increased 26.7 percent in the first six months of the year, boosted by net inflows of client money.

* METRO BANK: British lender Metro Bank Plc posted a pretax profit in the first-half, driven by growth in lending and customer deposits.

* PAYPOINT: Bill payment services provider PayPoint Plc said its quarterly revenue rose 4.2 percent, helped by its push towards retail services.

* BREWIN DOLPHIN: British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin on Wednesday posted a 3.7 percent rise in third-quarter total assets to 39.2 billion pounds ($51.03 billion), helped by net inflows of new client money.

* HAMMERSON: Britain-based shopping centre landlord Hammerson Plc posted a 4.3 percent rise in first-half net asset value, as more customers visited its malls.

* IPF: Consumer credit lender International Personal Finance reported a higher pretax profit from continuing operations in the first half, boosted primarily by positive currency translations.

* ACACIA MINING: Acacia Mining's shares fell for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, a day after the gold miner was hit with a tax bill of more than $190 billion by the Tanzanian government.

* VEDANTA RESOURCES: Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) said on Tuesday it was halting operations indefinitely at its Nchanga underground mine (NUG) in Chingola state due to theft of high voltage cables.

* METRO BANK: Metro Bank Plc said successful completion of the non pre-emptive cash placing of new ordinary shares.

* BREXIT: The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that it foresaw only a modest increase in transaction costs if clearing and other financial activities are moved from the City of London to the European Union after Brexit.

* BRITAIN AUTO: Britain's government will announce on Wednesday that it will ban the sale of petrol- and diesel-fuelled cars from 2040 when all vehicles must be fully electric as part of a plan to clean up air pollution, newspapers reported on Tuesday.

* COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper was up 0.5 percent at $6,257 a tonne, as of 0221 GMT, extending from Monday's gains. Earlier in the session, prices hit $6,280 a tonne, its highest since May 2015.

* OIL: Oil prices firmed on Wednesday to hold near eight-week highs hit in the previous session, on expectations of a drawdown in U.S. stocks and as a rise in shale oil production shows signs of slowing.

* The UK blue chip index FTSE 100 closed 0.8 percent higher at 7,434.82 points on Tuesday, as strong results and buoyant basic resource stocks boosted the index and small-cap luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo soared 17 percent after an agreed bid by U.S. retailer Michael Kors.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

Today's Uk Papers

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

