UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 7

March 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28
points, or 0.5 percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent higher on Friday at 6,199.43, as
Britain's mining index climbed to a four-month high, boosted by a rally in the
prices of major industrial metals.
* GSK: GlaxoSmithKline Plc said its asthma drug, Nucala, which is
already approved in the United States and Europe, showed a similar safety
profile in a long-term study compared with previous studies.
* CENTRICA: Centrica said on Friday new proposals from the British
Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) would allow more flexibility in selling
gas from its Rough gas storage site beneath the North Sea.
* BNP PARIBAS: BNP Paribas plans to grow its corporate and
institutional bank (CIB) business in London, Chief Executive Jean-Laurent
Bonnafe was quoted as saying by a French trade union. BNP Paribas has said it
aims to grab market share from rivals pulling back from investment banking even
as its moves ahead with its own cuts.
* OLD MUTUAL: Old Mutual, the Anglo-South African financial services
firm, is plotting a 9 billion pounds ($12.8 billion) break-up which could
trigger a takeover battle for its various operations, Sky News reported.
* BREXIT: The chief executive of German carmaker Daimler, Dieter
Zetsche, said on Friday that a British exit from the European Union, or
'Brexit', would be economically damaging for Europe, not just Britain. Leaving
the free trade body would cause a "significant economic downturn for all parties
involved, mostly for Great Britain, but very much for the rest of Europe as
well," Zetsche said at a Mercedes-Benz event in Portugal.
* BREXIT: The director general of the British Chambers of Commerce has been
suspended after he called for Britain to leave the European Union, against the
wishes of most of the organisation's members, the Financial Times reported on
Saturday.
* PENSION REFORMS: British finance minister George Osborne has dropped plans
for a pensions overhaul which had run into opposition in his Conservative Party,
already split over the country's European Union membership referendum, media
reports said.
* UK FACTORIES: A slump at British factories has bottomed out but a group
representing the sector also said it was cutting its growth forecasts for 2016
and warned of the potential drag from the country's European Union referendum.
* CHINA: China aims to keep its economy growing by at least 6.5 percent over
the next five years while pushing hard to create more jobs and restructure
inefficient industries, Premier Li Keqiang said on Saturday.
* OIL: Oil prices jumped on Monday, extending a rally that has lifted crude
benchmarks by more than a third from this year's lows, as tightening supply and
an improving global outlook strengthened the sentiment for a market recovery.
* COPPER: London copper fell on Monday from four-month highs hit on Friday
as traders took profits following last week's rally on concerns that prices had
overshot fundamental demand.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Clarkson Plc Full Year
Abcam Plc Half Year
Telit Communications Plc Full Year
Dialight Plc Full Year
