UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 8

March 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 37 to 50 points lower on Tuesday, or down as much as 0.8 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 17.03 points lower on Monday at 6,182.40 points, as a broad-based drop outweighed a surge in insurance company Old Mutual Plc and mining stocks. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton on Tuesday warned of a continued oversupply in global iron ore markets in coming years that would keep up pressure on smaller suppliers to the global sea-traded market. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto on Tuesday said new iron ore supply hitting the market in 2016 will fall by nearly a third to 75 million tonnes versus last year. * BURBERRY: A mystery investor has bought up a stake of nearly 5 percent in luxury fashion brand Burberry Plc, the Financial Times reported. (bit.ly/1M3cuMY) * BRITISH BANKS: A Bank of England policymaker said on Monday that Britain's banks would not need much more capital to comply with its solvency rules, as the central bank tries to quell talk that another major increase in capital requirements is on the way. * UK WAGES: Starting salaries for newly recruited permanent staff in Britain rose in February at the fastest rate in three months, but pay growth for temporary workers was the weakest in nearly three years, a survey of recruiters showed on Tuesday. * UK CONSUMER SPENDING: British shoppers were a bit more reluctant to part with their cash in February than in January, a survey showed, adding to signs of a slowdown in the economy at the start of 2016. * OIL PRICES: Brent crude oil prices remained over $40 a barrel in early trade on Tuesday, after jumping to a 2016-high the previous session as more producers announced talks to support the market and investors opened new bets on further price rises. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Dialight Plc Full Year 2015 Dialight Plc Earnings Release Brammer Plc Full Year 2015 Brammer Plc Earnings Release Forbidden Technologies Plc Full Year 2015 Forbidden Technologies Plc Earnings Release Tyman Plc Full Year 2015 Tyman Plc Earnings Release Foxtons Group Plc Full Year 2015 Foxtons Group Plc Earnings Release ST Ives Plc Half Year 2016 ST Ives Plc Earnings Release Allergy Therapeutics Plc Half Year 2016 Allergy Therapeutics Plc Earnings Release Regenersis Plc Half Year 2016 Regenersis Plc Earnings Release CLS Holdings Plc Full Year 2015 CLS Holdings PLC Earnings Release esure Group Plc Full Year 2015 esure Group Plc Earnings Release Worldpay Group Plc Full Year 2015 Worldpay Group PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)