UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 8

March 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 37 to 50 points lower on Tuesday, or down as much as 0.8 percent, according to financial bookmakers. Futures were down 0.7 percent at 0724 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed 17.03 points lower on Monday at 6,182.40 points, as a broad-based drop outweighed a surge in insurance company Old Mutual Plc and mining stocks.

* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton on Tuesday warned of a continued oversupply in global iron ore markets in coming years that would keep up pressure on smaller suppliers to the global sea-traded market.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto on Tuesday said new iron ore supply hitting the market in 2016 will fall by nearly a third to 75 million tonnes versus last year.

* WPP: Advertising group WPP said on Tuesday its like-for-like revenue and net sales grew "well over 3 percent" in February, according to initial figures requested by investors when it reported full-year numbers last week.

* WORLDPAY: British payments processor Worldpay reported a net profit of 19 million pounds ($27.1 million) for 2015 in its first financial results since listing on the London Stock Exchange in October.

* ESURE: British insurer esure Group Plc reported a near 30 percent increase in full-year pretax profit, driven by a rise in motor premiums.

* FOXTONS: British estate agent Foxtons posted a fall in profit last year as the firm said the London property market was taking longer than expected to recover from a slowdown following the May general election.

* NPOWER: Npower, the British unit of German utility RWE, on Tuesday said it would cut 2,400 out of 11,500 positions, either as employees or through partners, after it swung to an operating loss last year.

* BURBERRY: A mystery investor has bought up a stake of nearly 5 percent in luxury fashion brand Burberry Plc, the Financial Times reported. (bit.ly/1M3cuMY)

* BRITISH BANKS: A Bank of England policymaker said on Monday that Britain's banks would not need much more capital to comply with its solvency rules, as the central bank tries to quell talk that another major increase in capital requirements is on the way.

* UK WAGES: Starting salaries for newly recruited permanent staff in Britain rose in February at the fastest rate in three months, but pay growth for temporary workers was the weakest in nearly three years, a survey of recruiters showed on Tuesday.

* UK CONSUMER SPENDING: British shoppers were a bit more reluctant to part with their cash in February than in January, a survey showed, adding to signs of a slowdown in the economy at the start of 2016.

* OIL PRICES: Brent crude oil prices remained over $40 a barrel in early trade on Tuesday, after jumping to a 2016-high the previous session as more producers announced talks to support the market and investors opened new bets on further price rises.

